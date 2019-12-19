The Mondodelvino business plan: 15 million euros aimed at technological and productive development

The 15 million euro business plan is focused on technological and production development, as well as greater energy efficiency in the Mondodelvino companies and these are the goals that the Italian wine group, in collaboration with the Anthilia fund, which has signed the bond loan, has proposed to accomplish by 2026. Mondodelvino is one of the major Italian wine groups, which Marco Martini and Enrico Gobino founded in 1991 and that today has five production plants in the regions of Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna and Sicily, a turnover that reached 110 million euros in 2018 - 82% of which is especially thanks to exports, principally to the United Kingdom, Germany, Scandinavia and North America.

The issue of the bond (which will expire on December 31, 2026, provides for a 5% return and an amortizing repayment including 24 months of pre-amortization, ed.) will allow the Group to make investments on the industrial level, dedicated to technological innovation of the casing and packaging lines as well as introducing machinery for measuring production efficiency. Furthermore, the investment plan will be dedicated to implementing an energy efficiency project for the companies in the group.

“In order to maintain as well as strengthen its competitiveness on international consumer markets”, explained Marco Martini of the Mondodelvino Group, “the Italian wine sector must necessarily address its efforts strategically, thereby obtaining dimensional growth of the manufacturing companies, through creating a true value chain that is not only productive, but also financial. The Mondodelvino Group is quite pleased with this medium / long-term collaboration with the Anthilia fund, which will be able to put in place all the investments necessary to succeed in achieving its production and commercial development plans”.

According to Giovanni Landi, the executive vice president of Anthilia Capital Partners, “Mondodelvino absolutely represents excellence on the Italian wine scene and has definitely succeeded in being greatly appreciated nationally and internationally due to the high quality of its products and its constant research to develop innovative and sustainable production techniques. This bond issue that our private debt fund has fully endorsed will give further impetus to the Group’s development process, which will then be able to continue on with significant additional resources”.

