Tuesday 24th of March 2020 - Last Update: 19:29
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 464
20 March 2020, 17:03
Issue:
464
Print run:
11.897 Enonauti
Period:
March 16th - 20th 2020
In this issue
News
Chianti Classico and Tenuta San Guido protagonists of the wine list in Singapore
13 March 2020
SMS
Flexibility, resources, promotion, communication: wine demands in Rome and Brussels
19 March 2020
Report
The global emergency: countermeasures in France, Spain, Germany, the UK, and the USA
17 March 2020
First Page
Top Italian wine denominations look, with concern, at the US lockdown
18 March 2020
Focus
Ismea, 2019 of Italian sparkling wine: exports drive growth, Prosecco is still the leader
19 March 2020
Wine & Food
Michael Broadbent, British wine authority with encyclopedic knowledge, passed away
18 March 2020
For the Record
Liv-ex, fine wines resist as markets fall, Giacomo Conterno’s Monfortino sparkles
17 March 2020