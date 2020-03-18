Michael Broadbent, British wine authority with encyclopedic knowledge, passed away

Michael Broadbent, “the Gentleman of Wine”, a true authority in the world of wine, capable of marking the history of British wine critics as well as the world of auctions dedicated to fine wines, passed away. He was 93 years old, and among the many honors awarded to him, two are emblematic to say the least: the Master of Wine diploma, signed by Queen Elizabeth in 1960, and the title of Chevalier dans l’Ordre National du Merite, awarded by the French Government. While studying architecture, he decided to leave everything behind for wine, leading the Wine Department at Christie’s auction house for 30 years, and continuing to consult until 2009. After all, no one in the world could boast such a profound knowledge of fine wines as Michael Broadbent, who, in his lifetime, had come to line up something like 90,000 tasting notes, divided into 140 notebooks, then collected in the legendary “The Great Vintage Wine Book”, one of the sacred texts for anyone who wants to study or is interested in the great wines of the world. Trained, like every British, with the great French wines, on all those of Bordeaux, after some “vertical tasting” of Brunello Biondi Santi, Sassicaia and Barbaresco by Gaja, in the nineties, his interest also turned to Italy. It was on that occasion that WineNews, together with Gelasio Gaetani d'Aragona, writer and wine consultant to VIPs and celebrities, had the opportunity to meet him and the pleasure of interviewing him, among Masters of Wine, the world of auctions, investments, enology, France, Italy, history, production styles and wine critic. Words that we invite you to reread, which sound prophetic for the time, and which tell without adding anything else the stature of Michael Broadbent, “the Gentleman of Wine”.

