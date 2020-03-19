Flexibility, resources, promotion, communication: wine demands in Rome and Brussels

The wine supply chain (which brings together the main organizations in the sector: Confagricoltura, Cia - Agricoltori Italiani, Copagri, Alleanza delle Cooperative Italiane, Unione italiana Vini, Federvini, Federdoc and Assoenologi) puts on paper the proposals to be submitted to the Government and the European Union to overcome the difficulties that the wine world is experiencing due to the serious crisis linked to the spread of Covid-19. In a scenario in which the persistence of the emergency in Italy, and its spread at a global level, determines a situation of considerable difficulty, due to the inevitable contraction in consumption, the closure of public establishments, the logistics that slows down any type of planning, including promotion on international markets, and the stop of tourism, the wine supply chain has proposed to the Minister of Agriculture Teresa Bellanova, in the broadest spirit of collaboration, an initial series of measures. With a view to the forthcoming Council of Agriculture Ministers in Brussels, the request is to develop a common strategy for extraordinary support for the food sector with the other European partners, while for the wine sector a strong injection of flexibility into existing measures, including the system of planting permits, investment and promotion to free up resources for the sector, so that it can make a contribution to supporting and revitalizing the economy. At the national level, the supply chain has asked the Bellanova Minister to convene the wine table to act as a control room for the sector for urgent support initiatives. For the world of Italian wine it is necessary to provide for a “Strategic Plan to support national wine exports” articulated on sector missions, integrated communication plans on the most receptive international markets with provision for extraordinary promotional and support measures for the demand for wine, both for the foreign and domestic markets, to be structured with testimonials, opinion leaders and “ambassadors” at national and international level, as well as initiatives aimed at ensuring liquidity for companies and streamlining bureaucracy.

