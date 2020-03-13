Chianti Classico and Tenuta San Guido protagonists of the wine list in Singapore

It is the country you really didn’t expect: Singapore. It is a small, but dazzling star in the universe of consumers of Italian wine. We are obviously talking about pre-Coronavirus figures and export data, whose future, like everywhere else in the world, will be subject to how the crisis is solved.

It is a certain fact, though, that wine lists in Singapore restaurants are filled for the most part with all Italian red wines, in both the category dedicated to territories and the one dedicated to brand names. MIBD, a research and marketing analysis agency specializing mainly in wine numbers on international markets, has published their survey and ranking, which involved 100 restaurants in the Asian country. The very top position on the ranking is in fact held by Italy’s reddest wine territory, Chianti Classico, followed by TGI Toscana, which holds second place. Barolo takes third place, then Marlborough and Brunello di Montalcino is in fifth place. In the first fifteen positions, there is Barbaresco, in fourteenth place. Italian wines also take the lead and shines on the ranking of most brand names on the wine lists. First place goes to Tenuta San Guido, backed by Sassicaia’s success, second place to Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, third for Cloudy Bay, while Tignanello by Marchesi Antinori is in fifth place. Gaja is at seventh place on the ranking, and Antinori at tenth, and at thirteenth as well, with Solaia.

MIBD data also revealed that Singapore is a country in very good economic conditions. It has a population of about five and a half million people and boasts one of the highest Gross Domestic Products (GDP) in the world – 64.000 dollars per capita. The overall estimated value of the wine market in this small Asian state is 1.2 billion dollars (2018 data); it had a constant annual growth of 5.7% over the period 2013-2018 and forecasts talk of (Corona virus willing, ed.) +7% growth to 2023.

