Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 466
03 April 2020, 17:10
Issue:
466
Print run:
11.897 Enonauti
Period:
March 30th - April 3rd 2020
In this issue
News
Responding to Covid-19 emergency: Chef José Andrés on the cover of “Time”
31 March 2020
SMS
Online wine purchases during the Coronavirus lockdown - average price drops, volumes double
31 March 2020
Report
The wine sector and the weight of the crisis, at risk of 1 billion euros in exports
30 March 2020
First Page
Gino Colangelo: this is how communication at the service of wine brands supports the wine trade
01 April 2020
Focus
Antinori is the first Italian brand of “The World Most Admired Wine Brands 2020”
01 April 2020
Wine & Food
No ceremony, no ranking: the World’s 50 Best Restaurants cancels the 2020 edition
31 March 2020
For the Record
Between France and Piedmont: Burgundy and Langhe protagonists of Bolaffi’s wine auction
01 April 2020