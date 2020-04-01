Antinori is the first Italian brand of “The World Most Admired Wine Brands 2020”

Antinori, the historical dynasty of Tuscan and Italian wine, from Giovanni di Piero Antinori, who in 1385 became part of the Guild of the Art of Winemakers, to the 26th generation, that of Marchese Piero Antinori and his daughters Albiera, Allegra and Alessia, at the head today of the Marchesi Antinori, is the first brand of made in Italy and n. 6 absolute, as re-entry, of “The World Most Admired Wine Brands 2020”, signed by Uk Drinks International magazine, in collaboration with Wine Intelligence.

Behind it is the myth of Sassicaia, one of the most loved, known and awarded Italian wines in the world, signed by Tenuta San Guido led by the Incisa Della Rocchetta family, at position no. 15, followed by the other historic Tuscan wine family, Frescobaldi, 700 years of history behind it, with vineyards in the most important wine territories of Tuscany, at position no. 22. Then Tignanello, the iconic label of the Antinori family, and the first wine of the Chianti Classico area to abandon the use of white grapes and the first to be aged in barriques, and the first “Bordeaux” Tuscan blend made of Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Cabernet Franc, at position n. 34. At position n. 39 another new entry, Planeta, one of the companies that has contributed most to the renaissance of enology in Sicily, led by Alessio Planeta, in front of Zonin, the largest private wine producer in the Belpaese, at position n. 41, and Ornellaia, one of Bolgheri’s brands loved by collectors all over the world, at position n. 42.

Here is all of Italy in “The World Most Admired Wine Brands 2020”, unveiled, unlike the programs, far from ProWein, which, in recent years, hosted the presentation of the ranking, made particularly prestigious by the votes of professionals from around the world (wine merchants, restaurateurs, sommeliers, bartenders, critics and so on), called upon to express their judgments based on parameters such as the “qualitative consistency” of the wine, also based on price positioning, the wine’s ability to express the territory of origin and the grape varieties from which it is made, the level of professionalism in marketing and distribution, and packaging, also concerning the target audience. Space to companies from all over the world, from the USA to France, from New Zealand to Argentina, from Portugal to Australia, with the Argentinean Catena in the first place as new-entry, followed on the podium by the Australian Penfold’s and the Spanish Torres, both downhill by one position compared to a year ago.

