Between France and Piedmont: Burgundy and Langhe protagonists of Bolaffi’s wine auction

Piedmont and France, Langhe and Burgundy, never so close as under the hammer of Bolaffi. Which despite the moment of emergency, has auctioned 318 lots of fine wines and spirits, in an auction that took place online, with dozens of collectors and enthusiasts connected, able to collect, in all, 280,000 euros, thanks to 95% of the lots awarded. Four are the top wine lots to be reported, in strict order of allocation: in the first place, six bottles of Giacomo Conterno’s Barolo Monfortino Riserva 1985, auctioned at 6,250 euros, then three bottles of Gevrey Chambertin Grand Cru 2009 by Domaine Armand Rousseau, awarded at 5. 625 euros, a selection of four bottles of Bruno Giacosa, including a Barbaresco Cru Santo Stefano di Neive d’Alba Riserva Speciale Etichetta Rossa 1964, a Barolo Cru Vigna Rionda di Serralunga d’Alba Etichetta Bianca 1967, a Barbaresco Cru Asili di Barbaresco Riserva Speciale Etichetta Rossa 1967, Barolo Collina Rionda di Serralunga Riserva Speciale Etichetta Rossa 1967, awarded at 4. 400 euros, and finally, two bottles of La Tâche Grand Cru 1976 from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, sold at 3,900 euros.

