No ceremony, no ranking: the World’s 50 Best Restaurants cancels the 2020 edition

It is not surprising, given the situation we are now experiencing all over the world, with countries at a standstill in all their activities and a restart that is increasingly difficult to predict, and which will presumably take place in staggered stages in a few months, but the announcement of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, which for some years now has become the most eagerly awaited ranking in the world of haute cuisine and food lovers from every corner of the globe (which has seen at the top for two years, 2016 and 2018, Massimo Bottura, chef and soul of the three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana di Modena, ed) to cancel the 2020 edition, scheduled for June 2 in Antwerp, Flanders, and give everyone an appointment in 2021, as expected, is yet another proof of the extraordinariness of a 2020 destined to go to the chronicles as a tragic year. Events canceled, fairs canceled, the economy on the brakes, and the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, which not only cancels the event, but the ranking itself, because if the situation is dramatic for everyone, it is especially so for the catering world, the most affected by the lockdown.

“Given the global circumstances”, comments William Drew, director of content at World’s 50 Best Restaurants, “in 2020 we will do all we can to help the restaurant industry fight for its future by helping chefs and restaurateurs themselves in their efforts to help others. We are united with the restaurant industry at this unprecedented time”, continued Drew, “and today we are committed to saying that even if the World’s 50 Best Restaurants are not celebrated this year, we will act to support and defend the restaurant industry today and in the future. We ask the community to join us in initiatives that will take the place of previously planned events, and we thank the restaurant industry and all those who are committed to supporting their community: from providing meals and delivery services to liaising with government officials to protect restaurants and their future, we are with you all”, concludes the World’s 50 Best Restaurants director of content.

