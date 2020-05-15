IT
Saturday 16th of May 2020 - Last Update: 15:35
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 472
15 May 2020, 17:03
News
Gelardini & Romani and Finarte combine Italian wine, in Hong Kong, May 17th
12 May 2020
SMS
Signs of confidence to the wine world: Renzo Rosso (Diesel) at the center of Masi Agricola
13 May 2020
Report
The made in Italy of the good and the beauty that makes a team: the wine of Donnafugata and D&G
14 May 2020
First Page
Wine and markets: signs of recovery from Asia, but much uncertainty in Europe and North America
13 May 2020
Focus
Italian catering at the time of the Covid-19, between a not very rosy present and future scenarios
11 May 2020
Wine & Food
Castello Banfi in Montalcino responds to “climate change” experimenting on 25 varieties of vines
12 May 2020
For the Record
No Vinitaly and ProWein, the fair is on the web: Chianti Classico believes in Hopwine
14 May 2020