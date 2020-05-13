Signs of confidence to the wine world: Renzo Rosso (Diesel) at the center of Masi Agricola

Re-opening after Covid-19 will be tough; yet there are people who look to the future, starting with wine. Therefore, Renzo Rosso, owner of the Diesel fashion brand, and a wine producer (his company is Diesel Farm, in Marostica, in the Vicenza area), has joined the social structure of Masi Agricola, one of the top Italian wine companies, as well as being among the very few listed on Aim Italia on the Stock Exchange. The majority of the company remains firmly in the hands of the Boscaini family, president Sandro Boscaini, and also Bruno Boscaini and Mario Boscaini, who hold 24.5% each, while Rosso’s Red Circle Investment Srl has acquired a share of 5%. The shareholding threshold allows Rosso to have the right to vote, explained an official note from Masi Agricola.

It is an important investment that was finalized on May 8th. Besides being an economic deal, it gives a significant sign of confidence to the wine sector and to one of its topmost Italian companies, Masi Agricola, one of the most eminent names for Amarone (but it is also renowned for its productions of Prosecco front, such as Canevel, among others, as well as a winery in Chile, Tupungato, ed.), by one of the most successful Italian entrepreneurs in the fashion sector and beyond.

The Masi Group is a company that distributes its wines in 140 countries (and its exports account for 77% of turnover). In 2019 the turnover was 65 million euros, and the Ebitda margin 17%.

