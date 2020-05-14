The made in Italy of the good and the beauty that makes a team: the wine of Donnafugata and D&G

Two great brands of the made in Italy that wins in the world, the good and the beautiful, together for the creation of a wine literally “tailor-made”, which also wants to be a message of positivity in a very difficult moment, an invitation not to see everything black, but to think about a future a little brighter. This is how Rosa, the rosé wine signed by Donnafugata, one of the leading wineries of the Sicilian Renaissance (today one of the Italian regions of reference), and Dolce &Gabbana, one of the most famous Italian fashion brands, was born.

A “perfect ambassador of two Made in Italy excellences, united by unconditional love for Sicily, a passion for work and attention to detail”, Donnafugata and Dolce&Gabbana explain, for a wine that "is the result of an original blend of two of the island’s most important native grape varieties: Nerello Mascalese (grown on Etna), and Nocera (an ancient variety that after years of experimentation Donnafugata has decided to cultivate on the hills of Contessa Entellina)”.

A wine that, also in the packaging, “inspired by the iconic Sicilian cart”, wants to tell the “pleasure of the family gathering at the table and the conviviality that survives even in this delicate moment", expressing “the tradition and culture of the island, elements that will recur in all future projects resulting from the collaboration” that will go on between the Rallo family’s winery, led by Antonio and Josè Rallo, and the fashion label of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana (already protagonist of partnerships with Sicilian food realities, such as the one with the famous pastry shop Fiasconaro, ed).

A wine, Rosa, which should be produced in 16,000 bottles (which will have an average price in a wine shop of Euro 24.50), and which will be available from June 2020 on the sites of the two realities, Donnafugata and Dolce&Gabbana.

