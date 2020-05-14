No Vinitaly and ProWein, the fair is on the web: Chianti Classico believes in Hopwine

Hopwine is the first online fair dedicated to the wine sector. It is a virtual showcase for wine Consortiums, associations, companies and brands, which will be held from May 18th to 25th, naturally, on the web (hopwine.com). The Chianti Classico Wine Consortium will participate in the online fair - the only one representing Made in Italy at the expo - to fill, so to speak, the void of not being able to have meetings with sector traders and professionals, because the main 2020 international wine events and sector fairs, from ProWein (Dusseldorf) to Vinitaly (Verona) have been cancelled.

At the Hopwine salon, international wine sector professionals will have the opportunity to virtually visit wine producers and Consortia. They will be able to get in touch with them and also request samples of wine to be tasted, because the only “physical” contact in this new mode to promote wine will be with the product itself, at the essential moment of tasting. How will this be made possible? Upon a request for a specific product, a sampling of all the wines displayed on the virtual stands will be shipped anywhere in the world.

Hopwine has signed an agreement with the company VINOVAE that has created a technology, patented and internationally recognized, which enables them to rebottle the 750 ml bottles for tasting at the virtual fair (sent by the exhibitors) in smaller formats. Therefore, it is much easier to deliver them directly to the professional’s home. In other words, the sampling bottles of wine will be sent in 2 cl “Vinotte” (as patented bottles are called), which is the quantity necessary for a single tasting, also guaranteeing the chemical-physical as well as the sensory characteristics of the wine.

Focus - Chianti Classico wine companies

Chianti Classico will participate in the first virtual wine fair with 22 wineries, their Gallo Nero brand jewels: Canonica in Cerreto, Castello di Fonterutoli - Marchesi Mazzei, Castello di Meleto, Castello di Monsanto, Castello di Radda, Castello di Volpaia, Vicchiomaggio Castle, Famiglia Nunzi Conti, Fattoria di Aiola, Fattoria di Corsignano, La Sala (Il Torriano), Le Cinciole, Nardi Viticoltori, Pieve di Campoli, Querceto di Castellina, Querciabella, Riecine, Rocca delle Macìe, Rocca di Castagnoli, Tenuta Orsumella, Tenute Poggio Bonelli and Villa a Sesta (Agricola Tattoni).

