Tuesday 13th of July 2021 - Last Update: 19:27
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 532
09 July 2021, 17:07
532
4.242 Enonauti
July 5th - 9th 2021
“Decanter World Wine Awards” 2021, for Italy there are seven “Best in Show”
08 July 2021
Liv-ex, in June Italian fine wines resumed their march: +1.27% for Italy 100
07 July 2021
Matilde Poggi is the new president of Confédération Européenne des Vignerons Indépendants
07 July 2021
Italian wine: after the suffering of 2020, the rebound comes in 2021 (and 2022), thanks to exports
08 July 2021
Antinori, Frescobaldi and Santa Margherita: the top Italian wineries for profitability in 2020
08 July 2021
Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, 7 Grand Gold Medals for Italian Wine
02 July 2021
The “Slow Wine Coalition” has been created and is a “new revolution in the wine world”
06 July 2021