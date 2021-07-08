“Decanter World Wine Awards” 2021, for Italy there are seven “Best in Show”

Castiglion del Bosco’s Brunello di Montalcino 2016, Broglia’s Derthona Timorasso 2018, Capezzana Riserva 2013, Casa Setaro’s Fuocoallegro Piedirosso 2019, Castello’s Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Rive “47/87 Rive di Vidor” Extra Dry 2019, Diego Morra’s Barolo Monvigliero 2016 and Muzic’s Stare Brajde 2019: these are the seven Italian “Best in Show”, awarded at the “Decanter World Wine Awards” 2021. A numerically exceptional edition, with 18,094 wines tasted from 56 different countries, by 170 experts, including 44 Masters of Wine and 11 Master Sommeliers, for two consecutive weeks of tasting. In the end, the “Best in Show” were 50, 179 Platinum, 635 Gold, 5.607 Silver and 8,32 Bronze.

Coming back to Italy, 36 are the Platinum Medals, among which La Togata Jacopus Brunello di Montalcino 2016, Cantina Kaltern Quintessenz Passito 2017, Argiano Brunello di Montalcino 2016, Padelletti Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2015, Castello di Cacchiano Vin Santo del Chianti Classico 2004, Cabochon Fuoriserie N.06 Rosé Brut Franciacorta , Donnafugata Ben Ryé Passito di Pantelleria 2018, I Vini di Milena Brunello di Montalcino 2016 , Lisini Brunello di Montalcino 2016, Cristo di Campobello Laudàri Chardonnay Sicilia 2019 , Pinino Cupio Brunello di Montalcino 2016, Zýmē La Mattonara Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva 2008 , Lunae Bosoni Cavagino Vermentino Colli di Luni 2019, Terra di Seta Pellegrini Della Seta Chianti Classico Riserva 2016, Cantine Belisario Cambrugiano Verdicchio di Matelica Riserva 2017, Mastrojanni Vigna Loreto Brunello di Montalcino 2016, Podere Forte Petrucci Anfiteatro Orcia 2015, Castello di Albola Acciaiolo Toscana 2016, Castello di Fonterutoli Vicoregio Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2018. There are, instead, 146 Gold Medals, 1,320 Silver Medals and 1,887 Bronze Medals.

In the geographical distribution of awards, Europe collected 41 “Best in Show”, 133 Platinum Medals and 455 Gold Medals. In North America there were 3 “Best in Show” awards, with 9 Platinum Medals and 40 Gold Medals. In South America only 2 “Best in Show”, but also 9 Platinum Medals and 28 Gold Medals. Australia and New Zealand fared better, with 3 “Best in Show”, 15 Platinum Medals and 60 Gold Medals. Then, Africa, with 1 “Best in Show”, 9 Platinum Medals and 39 Gold Medals. Finally, Asia, with 3 Platinum Medals and 8 Gold Medals, and the Middle East, with 1 Platinum Medal and 5 Gold Medals. By narrowing the analysis to single countries, at the top, according to the tradition of what is one of the most important British wine contests, there is France, with 15 “Best in Show”.

