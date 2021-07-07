Liv-ex, in June Italian fine wines resumed their march: +1.27% for Italy 100

After the slowdown marked in May 2021, when the fine wines of Italy gathered in Liv-ex’s Italy 100 - which includes the last ten vintages on the market of Barbaresco Gaja (2008-2017), Sorì San Lorenzo Gaja (2007-2017, with the exception of 2012), Sperss Gaja (2006-2016, with the exception of 2012), Barolo Riserva Monfortino Giacomo Conterno (2000-2014, with the exception of 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2012), Masseto (2008-2017), Ornellaia (2008-2017), Sassicaia (2008-2017), Solaia (2008-2017), Sangiovese di Toscana Soldera - Case Basse (2006-2015) and Tignanello (2008-2017) - had closed, after a very long period of growth, with a slight drop (-0.10%), the data updated at the end of June mark the resumption of the march of Italian labels on the secondary market of fine wines, which grew by +1.27% compared to May. Thus, since the beginning of the year, the progression of the quotations of Italy 100 is +3.25%, the lowest figure among all Liv-ex indices, with Fine Wine 1000 at +5.47%, up 0.88% in June.

The Fine Wine 100, which groups the 100 most traded labels of the moment, including Barolo 2014 Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo Villero 2013 Brovia, Sperss 2013 Gaja, Barolo Riserva Monfortino 2010 Giacomo Conterno, Masseto 2014 and 2015, Ornellaia 2013 and 2015, Sassicaia 2014, 2015 and 2016, Solaia 2015 and Tignanello 2015 and 2016, has increased by 5.90% since the beginning of the year, with +0.76% in June. As mentioned, since the beginning of the year, all the indices have done their best, starting with the best performing, the Burgundy 150, which marks +8% since the beginning of 2021, and +1.29% in June. The Rhone 100 is also doing well (+6.10% since the beginning of the year, +1.63% in the last month), as is the Rest of the World 60, at +5.77% since the beginning of 2021 despite a -0.66% decline in June. Champagne 50 is up +5.57% (+0.60% in June), Bordeaux Legends 40 is up +4.31% (+0.30% in June), and Bordeaux 500 is up +4.25% (+1.02% in June).

