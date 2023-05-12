IT
Sunday 14th of May 2023 - Last Update: 20:06
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 628
12 May 2023, 16:37
Issue:
628
Print run:
4515 Enonauti
Period:
May 8th - 12th 2023
In this issue
News
Marchesi Antinori takes sole ownership of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in Napa Valley
09 May 2023
Crisis distillation: Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv): “not with promotion and investment funds”
10 May 2023
Report
“Oscar del Vino 2023”, great Italian wine brands and symbols of their territories
08 May 2023
First Page
Marchesi Antinori takes sole ownership of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in Napa Valley
09 May 2023
Focus
The Sicily of wine focuses on high-end wine tourism, in the name of authenticity and discovery
11 May 2023
Wine & Food
Wine & food and catering, record tourism raises sentiment and expectations for 2023
11 May 2023
For the Record
Alta Langa is increasing hectares and production, spurred by +67% sales in 2022
10 May 2023