“Oscar del Vino 2023”, great Italian wine brands and symbols of their territories

From Banfi to Donnafugata, from Marchesi di Barolo to Biondi Santi, from Marisa Cuomo to Terlano, from Enrico Serafino to Cantine del Notaio: here are the wineries, great griffes of Italian wine and reference points of their territories, awarded the “Oscar of Wine 2023 - XXIII International Wine Awards”, one of the historical awards of Italian wine, conceived in 1999 by Franco Ricci, president Fis (Italian Sommelier Foundation) and Bibenda, “with the intention of emphasizing also a lighter aspect in tasting, a little further from rigid schemes, a more “worldly” side of wine, by including it in a competition that traces the parameters of the movie Oscars, complete with an academy that, in the case of wine, decides only the nominations, while the prizes are awarded live from the audience of participants”. So after “the lectio magistralis” of Angelo Gaja, one of the most admired producers in the world and one of the greatest symbols of Langhe and Italian wine, at the Rome Cavalieri (and also awarded with the “Oscar”, a kind of Lifetime Achievement), on Saturday, May 6, the tastings and voting for the Oscars 2023, among all those in nomination, were staged.

Brunello di Montalcino 2010 Biondi Santi was chosen as the “best Red wine”, while the Oscar for “best White wine” went, ex aequo, to Costa d’Amalfi Furore Bianco Fiorduva 2021 Marisa Cuomo and Alto Adige Terlaner I Primo Grande Cuvée 2020 Cantina Terlano. As “best Sparkling Wine” was elected, instead, the Alta Langa Pas Dosé Zero 140 Mesi Luna Riserva 2009 Enrico Serafino, while the “best Rosé wine” awarded with the Oscar is Il Rogito 2021 Cantine del Notaio, and the “best Sweet wine” the Passito di Pantelleria Ben Ryé 2019 Donnafugata. Again, the Oscar for “Best Wine of the Best Producer” went to the Abbona family’s Barolo Cannubi 2018 Marchesi di Barolo, while the Oscar for “Best Wine of the Territory” went to Brunello di Montalcino Poggio all’Oro Riserva 2016 Banfi.

