Marchesi Antinori takes sole ownership of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in Napa Valley

Marchesi Antinori, one of the oldest family-owned premium wine companies, and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, the largest winery in the Pacific Northwest area and among the best wineries in the United States for producing premium wines, announce that Marchesi Antinori will acquire full ownership of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, after 16 years of partnership with the prestigious American company. The family is the only Italian producer to own a winery in Napa, where it has been present since 1985, and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars is confirmation of Antinori’s strong belief in the potential of this extraordinary terroir. The change in ownership will be effective by the end of June.

“There are few opportunities in one’s lifetime when such an important and historical winery as is available. I have to thank Ste. Michelle Wine Estates for this opportunity that has been given to us”, explains Piero Antinori, Marchesi Antinori honorary president. “It is a source of pride for me and my family to have the chance to confirm the promise made to my friend Warren Winiarski 16 years ago: to preserve the legacy and values of such a prestigious winery as Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars”.

“For the past 16 years, it has been an honor to partner with the Antinori family, continuing the incredible story of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars. We wish the Antinori family the best as they continue this journey in the future”, emphasizes Shawn Conway, chief executive officer Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, “our roots, since our founding 90 years ago, have been in the American Pacific Northwest, and that is where the future of our company lies. This move allows us to better focus our energy and resources on the part of our business with the greatest growth potential: our portfolio in the Pacific Northwest territory”.

Copyright © 2000/2023