Monday 29th of May 2023 - Last Update: 20:31
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 630
26 May 2023, 16:46
Issue:
630
Print run:
4.515 Enonauti
Period:
May 22nd - 26th 2023
In this issue
News
Frescobaldi grows in Maremma: after Tenuta Ammiraglia, here is Poggio Verrano
24 May 2023
SMS
Wine cooperatives under “x-ray”: analysis by Luca Castagnetti “Management DiVino by Studio Impresa”
23 May 2023
Report
The Vineyard Hills of Soave are now officially a “Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System”
23 May 2023
First Page
Emilia Romagna and Marche, between underwater vineyards and the threat of downy mildew
19 May 2023
Focus
The UK Government has presented a reform that “frees” the wine sector from EU bureaucracy
24 May 2023
Wine & Food
Valpolicella, new 50/50 partnership between Tommasi Family Estates and Nicolis
24 May 2023
For the Record
Also two Italian wines featured in “Drops of God”, a TV series inspired by a famous Japanese manga
25 May 2023