Among the wines featured in one of the world’s most popular TV shows right now, two Italians: the Brunello di Montalcino 2005 Poggio di Sotto and the Barolo Cannubi Boschis 2001 Luciano Sandrone: they are the only labels from Italy to enter the international production “Drops of God”, taken from the famous Japanese manga “Kami no shizuku”, signed by the great master Tadashi Agi, broadcast on Apple TV +. At the core of the story are two brothers, both of whom have an obsessive passion for wine, who travel the continents in search of some of the most valuable bottles in the world, dubbed “The 12 Apostles”, which will grant them access to their late father’s millionaire cellar.

Aside from the two Italians, the other wines mentioned in the series are mostly from France’s great wine regions, with a couple from Spain and California thrown in for good measure: among the “12 Apostles” there are Chambolle-Musigny Premier Cru Les Amoureuses 2001, Domaine Georges & Christophe Roumier, Château Palmer 1999, Châteauneuf-du-Pape Cuvée Da Capo 2000 Domaine du Pegau, Château Lafleur 1994, Chevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru 2000 Michel Colin-Deléger et Fils, The Inaugural Eleven Confessions Syrah 2003 Sine Qua Non, Jacques Selosses Cuvée Exquise NV, Grands Echezeaux Grand Cru 2002, Robert Sirugue Ferrer Bobet Selecció Especial 2008, Château d’Yquem 1976. Since airing, these labels have sparked a surge of interest across Asia, particularly in Japan and Korea.

Then there’s the thirteenth wine, or “The Drops of God”, the absolute pinnacle of oenological perfection, which isn’t revealed in the original manga because it’s argued that everyone has their own personal taste. The series begins with the wine world in mourning after the death of Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous “Léger Wine Guide” and a reference figure in oenology, in his home in Tokyo. Alexandre leaves behind a daughter, Camille (actress Fleur Geffrier), who lives in Paris and hasn’t seen her father since the divorce of her parents when she was nine years old. Camille travels to Tokyo to attend the reading of Léger’s will and discovers that her father has left her the world’s largest wine collection, valued at 148 million dollars, according to experts. But, in order to receive her inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young winemaker, Issei Tomine (Tomohisa Yamashita), who is referred to as Léger’s “spiritual son” in Léger’s will. But between Camille and Issei the competition could be complicated by other feelings …

