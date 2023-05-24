Valpolicella, new 50/50 partnership between Tommasi Family Estates and Nicolis

In the world of wine there are acquisitions tout court, but also partnerships as equals, where those who enter do so with an investment that is above all a coming alongside those who open their doors. And the partnership that sees Tommasi Family Estates, a historical name of Valpolicella - but today one of the most important realities of Italian wine, putting together more than 780 hectares of vineyards passing through Tuscany, Puglia, Lombardy, Basilicata, Umbria and Sicily - enter as a partner, 50% of the Nicolis winery, another historical name of Valpolicella, as anticipated by the newspaper “Il Sole 24 Ore”. From what WineNews learns, however, the Nicolis family winery, in San Pietro in Cariano, in Valpolicella Classica, will not enter the orbit of Tommasi Family Estates, but will continue its path of relaunching, after a corporate and family restructuring, completely under the autonomous and independent leadership of the Nicolis family and all the current staff of the company.

Copyright © 2000/2023