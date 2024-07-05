IT
Saturday 6th of July 2024 - Last Update: 10:01
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 688
05 July 2024, 17:18
Issue:
688
Print run:
4812 Enonauti
Period:
July 1st - 5th 2024
In this issue
News
A bespoke “supercar” unique in the world: the GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello
01 July 2024
SMS
Italian wine in Britain holds up and is worth £891 million: Prosecco “phenomenon”
28 June 2024
Report
Wine & art, not just inspiration, for artists, wineries are the new exhibition spaces
04 July 2024
First Page
Fine wines, first half of 2024 in “deep red” for investment in collectible wines
03 July 2024
Focus
Trade Fairs and major maneuvers: Wine Paris is growing, ProWein is reorganizing, Vinitaly is focusing on the USA
28 June 2024
Wine & Food
Prosecco is the driving force of Italian wine, thanks to never-ending promotional activities
02 July 2024
For the Record
Record-breaking wines: a 27-liter of Bibi Graetz’s Colore 2016 sold for 100,000 francs in Switzerlan
04 July 2024