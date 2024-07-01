A bespoke “supercar” unique in the world: the GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello

Tignanello, produced by the Antinori family in Tuscany, is one of the most iconic Italian wines which this year is celebrating its first 50 years. Maserati is the brand synonymous with Made in Italy luxury cars and a pioneer in the history of motoring. Together, they have created an exclusive bespoke “supercar”, inspired by Italian tradition, innovation and craftsmanship. The GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello is the first 100% electric luxury convertible. It is a unique model, its color is inspired by the soil of the vineyard and the barriques, and it will go up for auction next July 14th, in California, at the “Napa Valley Festival”, one of the most important charity events in America.

The car is completely customized, created through a partnership that began in 2019 and comes with elegant colors and shades, innovative materials and artisanal details. To start with, the color of the bodywork was created ad hoc.

The “Terra di Tignanello” paint is a chestnut color inspired by the color of the soil of the vineyard, warmed by a coppery burgundy color that reminds one of the central red shades of the characteristic Tignanello barriques. The wheels and calipers are, respectively, in matte black and glossy black finishing, while the emblems are copper. The Maserati Fuoriserie logo is in glossy copper on a glossy shade. The fabric top is black. The interiors, however, are what provide the most romantic details, "revealing" the distinctive features of Tignanello, and celebrating the history of both houses, combining tradition, innovation and craftsmanship. The seats are in tan leather embellished with silver and burgundy colored multi-material “cannelloni” texture, made of Vegea, an extendable technical fabric which comes from the vineyards, bringing to mind the geometric rows of the Tignanello hill, and the Alberese rocks in the center of the rows. The fabric has an appearance and feel that are totally similar to leather, and was used for the first time on a Maserati car. Everything else is in natural material. The dark briar with laser cutting - chosen to recall the branding on the barrels of oak - embellishes the panels, where there are some details about the creation of Tignanello. On the headrest, the elegant embroidery combines the Maserati Trident with one of Tignanello’s distinctive features, the sun, which has always stood out on the bottle label. The same symbol is found lasered on the central console, with the dates 1971-2021, which refer to the first and current vintage of Tignanello, 50 years after the wine was presented on the market.

“The collaboration with Marchesi Antinori”, Klaus Busse, Maserati Head of Design, explained, “allows us to best express the essence of Bespoke production, the flagship of our Maserati Fuoriserie customization program. The program is designed to create ad hoc experiences for customers of the Trident, by creating tailor-made cars that make the driving experience even more sublime and distinctive, just as only an excellent wine can do at the table. Telling a story of Italian excellence is a source of pride for us, and a continuous stimulus for our work, which Bespoke production aspires to create something absolutely dedicated and inimitable”.

“A never-ending challenge, the obsession to improve ourselves, to continually question ourselves, to find ever higher quality margins”, Marquis Piero Antinori explained, “these are the cornerstones of the collaboration with Maserati, a brand recognized throughout the world as a symbol of Made in Italy quality. The unique example, inspired by Tignanello on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, is a car with a great identity and recognizability, just like our wine. This initiative makes our family especially proud. The special GranCabrio Folgore will be sold at the “Napa Valley Festival’s 2024 Arts for All Gala” and the proceeds will be donated to charity”.



