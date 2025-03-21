IT
Monday 24th of March 2025 - Last Update: 18:58
News
Newsletter
Italian Weekly WineNews
Home
›
Newsletter
›
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 725
21 March 2025, 17:59
Issue:
725
Print run:
3710 Enonauti
Period:
March 17th - 21st 2025
See newsletter
In this issue
News
44 million hectoliters: it is the final data of harvest 2024 in Italy
20 March 2025
SMS
ProWein 2025 changes, but remains a mainstay for the wine business, Italian (and otherwise)
19 March 2025
Report
Pompeii writes “a new chapter” in the history of world viticulture and wine
18 March 2025
First Page
Duties, EU and US stall until mid-April. But tensions in the wine business remain high
21 March 2025
Focus
Vinitaly 2025, preview in Brussels, with Tajani and Lollobrigida. Institutions united for wine
20 March 2025
Wine & Food
Italian wine exports, bubbles soar in 2024, but still wines also do better than 2023
18 March 2025
For the Record
From Verona to Cortina: Antica Bottega del Vino, iconic Italian bar, opens also on the Dolomites
18 March 2025