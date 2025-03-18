From Verona to Cortina: Antica Bottega del Vino, iconic Italian bar, opens also on the Dolomites

Cortina d’Ampezzo is preparing to become the world capital of winter sport with the Olympic and Paralympic Games of 2026: exactly in the new Italian “place to be”, Antica Bottega del Vino invests, iconic bar from Verona owned by 10 Historical Families, custodians of wine tradition of Amarone (Allegrini, Begali, Brigaldara, Masi, Musella, Speri, Tedeschi, Tenuta Sant’Antonio, Tommasi, and Zenato), and stronghold of wine culture in the city, which will open a new restaurant in the historical center of the Queen of the Dolomites.

The historical sign, arisen in XVI century during the Republic of Venice, will bring, starting from winter season 2025-2026, its food and wine philosophy in the hearth of the Dolomites: its record-breaking wine list – considered among the best 96 in the world, and awarded for the year No. 21 in a row with Grand Award by Wine Spectator – hosts today about 21,000 references with a great depth of vintages which make it a model of excellence and exclusivity, soon available also in the known ski region for wine enthusiasts all over the world.

“This investment represents an important opportunity for our reality – explains Sabrina Tedeschi, president of Antica Bottega del Vino - the restaurant in Cortina will be the international showcase of excellence to narrate and promote the tradition of what is considered by many the milestone of Venetian food and wine”. Today, the city already hosts the realization of important works of upgrading of sport facilities and those destined to the hospitality of prestige, in addition to numerous projects of traffic circulation which will make the Pearl of the Dolomites the fulcrum of mountain and sport hospitality of the next years.

“We are enthusiast to bring the historical heritage of one of the points of reference for food and wine of the city of Verona into a prestigious center such as Cortina, which, with 2026 Olympics, will be under the spotlights of the entire world – comments director Luca Nicolis - the new bar will be a real extension of the experience of Verona: the same guarantee and safety which made Antica Bottega del Vino famous will be proposed again in a different framework: continuity is the key”.

Antica Bottega del Vino has always been one of the points of reference of Verona: in XIX and XX centuries, it hosted poets, musicians, writers, and artists such as Umberto Boccioni, to its tables. In 2010, the property passed into the hands of Historical Families, which acquired it protecting its wine tradition: today, the association, arisen in June 2009 counts 13 members (Allegrini, Begali, Bertani, Brigaldara, Guerrieri Rizzardi, Masi, Musella, Speri, Tedeschi, Tenuta Sant’Antonio, Tommasi, Torre D’Orti, and Zenato). All the members are prestigious wine companies, which, since generations, are active witnesses of “Amarone world”, and which share the same vision based on history, craftsmanship, bond with the territory, and willingness to increase the national and international knowledge of wines produced in Valpolicella. Ten companies of Historical Families are now owners of Antica Bottega del Vino of Verona.

