ProWein 2025 changes, but remains a mainstay for the wine business, Italian (and otherwise)

A fair aimed more at Germany (which is the second largest market in value and first in volume for Italy), as in its origins, and more at Northern and Eastern Europe than at the world, as perhaps happened, instead, in the recent past, and therefore, in any case, not negligible, ProWein. Certainly less crowded with buyers, especially from North America and Asia, and exhibitors, on the pre-Covid years, partly because of international competition from Wine Paris. But, nonetheless, a fair to continue to preside over, perhaps rationalizing spaces and investments, and focusing more and more on synergies between groups of companies or Consortia (and, in any case, although it should be obvious by now, preparing it well beforehand with appointments and initiatives, ed.) Especially in a phase that, in the markets of the world, is characterized by great uncertainty, the most recurrent “tag” among Italian producers, followed, however, by that optimism, which is proper of entrepreneurs, as several of them told WineNews (here and here the video interviews), and in which, net of the possible American duties, which obviously worry everyone, in Europe as well as in the U.S., while waiting to know more, but about which, in any case, there is no need to be alarmist with negotiations underway, as Ice president Matteo Zoppas reminded WineNews, sees the European continent as a somewhat safe harbor, even if not sufficient, on its own, for Italian wine. That’s the sentiment emerging from the 250 meetings WineNews did at ProWein 2025, in Dusseldorf, which closed yesterday (with the attention of the world’s leading Italian producers and the trade, therefore, shifting to Vinitaly, Italy’s premier wine event, in Verona April 6-9).

An event, an official Messe Dusseldorf-branded note explained, “that sent a clear signal of innovation, vision and security for the future in difficult times for the global wine and spirits industry, characterized by declining sales internationally and looming trade barriers. The fair succeeded in highlighting future prospects, building momentum, setting trends and facilitating numerous successful trade deals”. 4,200 exhibitors (800 Italians, the most represented country, ahead even of Germany itself) from 65 countries, for 42,000 trade visitors from 128 nations, the official numbers, at a fair, ProWein 2025, which, according to Marius Berlemann, Chief Operating Officer Messe Düsseldorf, “proves to be the trade fair of choice, where manufacturers can successfully plan their business year. ProWein 2025’s international profile and long-standing expertise are convincing proof of this and reinforce its prominent position in the highly competitive global trade fair market. We are very proud to have been in the market for over 30 years and to have developed such a unique networking and trade event”. Nearly half of the top buyers from the food retail, specialty and online trade, and the restaurant and catering sector, the German trade fair goes on to explain, came from Germany, one of the most important import markets; however, ProWein 2025 is also a magnet for international visitors who buy heavily from the central European sales markets of Benelux, Great Britain and Scandinavia. Decision makers and buyers with buying power came from the United States, Japan, South Korea and China”. With each market, large and small, mature and new, saturated or to be built, it is now more important than ever for wine producers to preside over and care for them at a time of great and unpredictable change in the global scenario.

