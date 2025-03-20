44 million hectoliters: it is the final data of harvest 2024 in Italy

44 million hectoliters: it is the official data of harvest 2024, sum of the communications sent by the various regional agencies to the Ministry of Agriculture in these hours, which WineNews can anticipate. Of which 17.4 were red and rosè wines, and 26.5 between white and sparkling wines, in addition to just over 200,000 between musts and grape juice. Data clearly higher than the official one of 2023, stopped at 38 million, and in slight increase compared to the estimates of 41-42 hectoliters compared to the estimates of September 2024. With production in the last campaign made up of just over 21 million hectoliters from PDO wines, 11.7 million hectoliters from PDO and PGI wines, and with 10.7 million hectoliters from generic wines.

Copyright © 2000/2025