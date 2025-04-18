IT
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 729
18 April 2025, 17:14
Issue:
729
Print run:
3692 Enonauti
Period:
April 14th - 18th 2025
In this issue
News
Made in Italy: from today the tricolor on the bands of Docg and Doc wines
15 April 2025
SMS
The stocks of Italian wine remain high: 52.8 million hectoliters in cellars as of March 31, 2025
14 April 2025
Report
Piwi vineyards, Veneto is region No. 1 in Italy in front of South Tyrol and Trentino
14 April 2025
First Page
From production to consumption, from export value to surface: 2024, the negative year of wine
15 April 2025
Focus
Liv-Ex, bad the first trimester 2025. With top names of Bordeaux and Italy trying to rebound
17 April 2025
Wine & Food
Sicily’s wine appeal is growing, especially its excellent white wines
16 April 2025
For the Record
Expo Osaka 2025 has opened its doors, starring Made in Italy wine and agri-food
14 April 2025