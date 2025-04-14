The stocks of Italian wine remain high: 52.8 million hectoliters in cellars as of March 31, 2025

The stocks of Italian wine still drop, but continue to remain high, more than an average harvest, which, on 2025, March, 31st, were 52.8 million hectoliters (-0.7% compared to the same data 2024) to which 4 million hectoliters of musts, and 152,596 hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation (+63.9% compared to 2024) have to be added (-9.5%). This is the photography taken in the update of the Report “Cantina Italia” by Icqrf, just published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture. Which confirms, at this point, historical trends: 58.6% of wine is in Northern regions, mainly in Veneto; 55% of the total is Pdo, 26.1% is Pgi, while the remaining part is made up of generic and varietal wines. With the first 20 among Dops and Pgis (out of 526) which make 57.85 of stocks, Prosecco Doc leads with over 5 million hectoliters (11.7%) of the total, followed by Igt Puglia (1.9), Igt Toscana (1.7), Chianti Docg (1.3), and Igt Veneto (1.3), as well as Doc delle Venezie (1.3).

