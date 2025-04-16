Sicily’s wine appeal is growing, especially its excellent white wines

Sicily is now one of the leading Italian wine regions. Its diverse territories, the “diamond” Etna, Vittoria, Menfi, Noto, Marsala and Pantelleria make it one of the most fascinating Regions in Italy. It is rich in history, culture and breathtaking landscapes, where the vineyard is linked to historical heritages, left, over the centuries by the myriad of civilizations that have passed through the Island, a crossroads in the Mediterranean, leaving an indelible mark on its cultural and food and wine heritage. The wineries in the Region have been able to improve both the native varieties, such as Nero d’Avola and Nerello Mascalese, Catarratto and Grillo, to name just a few of the most famous, as well as the excellent French vines. The “Observatory on the Competitiveness of the Wine Regions - Sicily” report, by Nomisma Wine Monitor in collaboration with UniCredit, revealed that white wines, especially, are experiencing a great moment, as exports of Sicilian PDO whites, in 2024, registered +8.9% compared to 2023, confirming a significant growth trend, following +7.8% in 2023 compared to 2022. The report was illustrated during the launch of “Sicilia en Primeur”, a traveling event organized by the Sicily wine producers association, Assovini, led by Mariangela Cambria, which brings together more than 100 of the most virtuous wineries on the Island, and for years has shown the beauty and variety of Sicilian wine, at the presentations of new vintages. The 2025 edition will be held in Modica from May 6th to 10th.

The report further revealed, focusing on the top 10 destination markets, that in 2024 Sicilian PDO whites exports grew +37% in the UK, +34% in Russia, +12% in Germany and +11% in both Canada and the USA. Sicilian PDO reds, instead, went in the opposite direction, and have registered, for two years in a row, a decline in exports (-4.5% in 2023, -2.9% in 2024). Sicilian PDO reds, in spite of an overall decline, Assovini Sicilia pointed out that they registered growth in Canada (+22%), Russia (+17%), the Netherlands (+8%) and the United States (+6%).

A consumer survey was carried out on the United States by Nomisma for the Wine Monitor-Unicredit Report number 3, on the competitiveness of wine Regions, involving almost 2.000 wine consumers located in the 3 highest consumption States, namely New York, California and Florida. The survey revealed that the American consumer’s attention is growing towards quality wines (33%), and consumers are looking for wines from different regions and territories (28%). They are paying more attention to health, preferring lighter red wines that have a lower alcohol content. The younger consumers especially appreciate the “green” aspects. In this context, 65% of the population in the three States analyzed, declared to have consumed wine in the past year, and 7 out of 10 oriented their preference towards Italian wines. In particular, Sicily is one of the best known Italian Regions, and visited by Americans, according to the Wine Monitor-Unicredit Report number 3, and it is highly appreciated for its wines. Only 14% of the consumers interviewed declared to have never heard of Sicily, which is the lowest percentage, together with Tuscany, among all the Italian Regions. American consumers indicated Sicily and Tuscany the Italian Regions that produce the highest quality wines. Six out of 10 surveyed declared that they know at least one Sicilian wine and 2 out of 10 have also consumed it. The percentage of Sicilian wine consumers increased among those who have visited Italy over the past five years, appreciate Italian cuisine, are Millennials (29-44 years old), wine lovers (good wine connoisseurs), and earn more than 100.000 USDollars in annual income. American consumers are attracted to Italian and Sicilian wines because values are mainly linked to tradition, variety of native vines and quality, both Internationally as well as quality-price ratios. In spite of tariffs, the majority of American consumers say that Italian wine will continue to grow in the future. In the short term (the next 12 months), the tendency of consuming Italian wines is expected to be higher than average. As a matter of fact, 65% of consumers will maintain their Italian wine consumption level unchanged, another 25% have declared that they want to increase it, and 13% will reduce it, making a positive balance of 9 percentage points. It is important t consider that the Italian statistics institute, ISTAT data on exports take into account the place of shipments abroad; i.e., the quantities of Sicilian wine that do not leave directly from Sicily, but rather from ports located in other Regions to which these volumes are attributed as wine exports, are overlooked. It has therefore been estimated that foreign trade of Sicilian wines and musts is higher than the official ISTAT data. “Supporting the companies in the wine sector in Sicily that today are operating in a complicated and uncertain global scenario, continues to be a commitment for UniCredit. We completely support the supply chain that has always been a spokesperson for Made in Sicily around the world, and which is accomplished through credit, consultancy, supporting export challenges, and the two transitions, digital and sustainable”, Salvatore Malandrino, Regional Manager of Sicily UniCredit, emphasized.

“The culture of wine in Sicily: a thousand-year history that looks to the future”, is the slogan for “Sicilia en Primeur” 2025. Sicilian wine is one of the symbols of Mediterranean culture”, Mariangela Cambria, president of Assovini Sicilia commented, “and Sicily is its maximum symbol. Wine is not just an agricultural or commercial product, and it is not simply a drink. Rather, it is an essential element of universal culture, which spans centuries and civilizations. The challenge that Assovini Sicilia must respond and give its contribution to includes protecting the cultural value of wine against restrictive International dynamics as well as against a culture that criminalizes what is a cultural product, and instead promoting its civilization, knowledge, beauty and tradition”.

