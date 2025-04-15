Made in Italy: from today the tricolor on the bands of Docg and Doc wines

The tricolor, symbol of Italy, also ends up on the bands of denomination wines. As already announced in recent days, the Italian flag, starting today, “National Day of Made in Italy”, will appear on the State marks for Docg and Doc wines, produced by the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato. According to which “the new marks will more effectively protect Italian wines from fakes thanks to security techniques similar to those found on banknotes and a Qr Code. With the Qr code in a quick way, everyone will be able to access the traceability and anti-counterfeiting data of the product provided with the mark”, the Mint explains, “through a secure platform, developed and managed by the Polygraphic Institute, without additional charges for operators, and in which there is all the information transmitted by each of the actors in the supply chain (certification bodies, protection consortia and companies)”. Obviously, the Institute goes on to explain, the bands already made that have not been updated with the changes provided for in the decree can be used until they are exhausted.

“Together with the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato”, said the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, “we are defending and guaranteeing the traceability of our excellent products from adulteration and Italian Sounding. With the new bands, foreign citizens will have more accurate information about the origin of the product and with the tricolor, which is our main sign of recognition, together with the logo of the Italian Republic, they will be sure to buy and consume a truly Italian product. Knowing whether a product is truly 'made in Italy' with the new bands will be easier and more immediate”.

“At the indication of the Ministry of Agriculture and in agreement with the supply chain, we have put on the bottles our bands with the symbol of the Italian State and a tricolor flag. The new State mark for Docg and Doc wines is a powerful anti-counterfeiting tool and a guarantee of certified quality: protecting our Made in Italy means enhancing it”, added Francesco Soro, CEO of Istituto Poligrafico and Zecca dello Stato. Which, in 2024 made 2.1 billion marks.

Italy’s traceability system guarantees the authenticity and traceability of an increasing number of wines with designations of origin and provides increasingly strong protection against counterfeiting attempts. According to Coldiretti, the institute’s note further explains, losses related to counterfeiting of Italian wine exceed 1 billion euros per year. And they not only represent direct economic damage for producers, but also compromise the image of Made in Italy and consumer confidence. The markets most exposed to counterfeiting include China, Russia, Vietnam, Thailand and the United States.

