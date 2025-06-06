IT
Tuesday 10th of June 2025 - Last Update: 19:01
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 736
06 June 2025, 17:02
Issue:
736
Print run:
3703 Enonauti
Period:
June 2nd - 6th 2025
In this issue
News
Wine “Labor Knights” grow: mentions for Vittorio Moretti and Piero Mastroberardino
30 May 2025
SMS
“We are drink less wine, but we are still drinking it. We need a friendlier approach, less ceremony”
31 May 2025
Report
Wine, art and solidarity. Large formats of Ornellaia 2022 harvest, “La Determinazione”, at auction
03 June 2025
First Page
“To truly understand a wine you have to swallow it, not just smell, taste and then spit it out”
04 June 2025
Focus
Italian wine conquering Japan, between commercial bonds and shared cultural values
05 June 2025
Wine & Food
“Jazz & Wine” 2025 by Banfi, on stage Nicola Piovani (in collaboration with WineNews)
03 June 2025
For the Record
Dealcolated wine, the Ministry of Agriculture amends the decree, and really opens up production
30 May 2025