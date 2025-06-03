Wine, art and solidarity. Large formats of Ornellaia 2022 harvest, “La Determinazione”, at auction

One of the longest-running and most illustrious partnerships is wine, art and solidarity , which is now in the 17th edition of the “Ornellaia Artist’s Harvest” project, focusing on the 2022 harvest. The theme is “ La Determinazione”, interpreted by the Cameroonian artist, Pascale Marthine Tayou (as we reported here). Fourteen rare lots, including the Imperials and the Salmanazar, hand-signed by the artist, will be sold by Bonhams, one of the oldest private auction houses in the world, at an online auction on its website, from June 12th to 24th (until 8:00pm, Italian time). Continuing the mission the partnership established seven years ago, Ornellaia will donate the proceeds to support the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, in view of the upcoming exhibition entitled,“ Collection in Focus - Modern European Currents”, scheduled to open starting July 15th at the Guggenheim in New York. These funds will be used for conservation work and in-depth analyses of some works from the collection to be exhibited. Pascale Marthine Tayou joins Marinella Senatore, Joseph Kosuth, Nathalie Djurberg & Hans Berg, Tomàs Saraceno, William Kentridge, Ernesto Neto, Michelangelo Pistoletto and Luigi Ontani, to name just a few of the greatest contemporary artists who have, over the years, been the stars (many of them directed by Giovanni Geddes da Filicaja, ed.), of one of the most solid and long-lasting wine patronage projects, which, to date, thanks also to special formats sold at auctions, has supported artistic initiatives and foundations all over the world, donating more than 2.8 million US dollars.

“Her work”, a note explained, “stands out because it is varied, and not limited to a single, expressive medium or a particular set of themes. For Ornellaia 2022 “La Determinazione”, the artist focused on the life cycle of the plant, from seed to germination, to the resilience to adapt to the climate, to flower and, finally, give life to fruit. The artist created a design with concentric circles, formed by a series of signs of different colors, to represent the energy generated by the union of the individual elements when they go to form a whole, for the 750 ml format label. As for the Double Magnums, Pascal Marthine Tayou chose a photograph portraying a plant grown in a desert area, emerging from the cracks in the soil. Each label is unique, like a sequence of images that shows the different phases through which the plant manages to germinate, with determination. The artist created real sculptures, unique and colorful, in textile patchwork using recycled materials, which guard the10 Imperials (6 liters) and the single Salmanazar (9 liters)”.

“I looked inside myself to find things that could be in tune with the idea of the life cycle of a plant. For instance”, Pascale Marthine Tayou explained, “I met a plant that was growing on a stone and had managed to flower. In a way, it became the symbol of what I wanted to express through my research. There are people who live and work together with the aim of shaping the world in their own way. There I saw the deepest meaning, that is, the courage to achieve one’s goals. This is where wine comes into play, as it brings a special music to the phenomenon of the bond between people. I believe that determination is a form of commitment and courage. It could also be linked to resilience and resistance. Artistically, I was in a determined state of mind, so I used materials and a technique that pushed me to focus on repetition, in search of a sort of poetry. I wanted to consider determination from the point of view of the relationship between humans and nature, and the environment in its broadest sense”.

“I was deeply struck by the way Pascale Marthine Tayou interpreted the character of the vintage, “La Determinazione”, Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of the Frescobaldi Group that owns Ornellaia in Bolgheri, said, “her art demonstrates how courage and resilience bring joy. This vision is close to the wine world, where the bond between man and nature is at the basis of everything we do”.

Copyright © 2000/2025