Wine “Labor Knights” grow: mentions for Vittorio Moretti and Piero Mastroberardino

If wine is one of the excellences of made in Italy, it’s no surprise that the list of its great ambassadors awarded the title of Cavaliere del Lavoro (Knight of Labour) extends year after year. With the decree law signed by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, the list now includes Vittorio Moretti, one of Italy’s most successful entrepreneurs, head of Terra Moretti Group, which includes wineries Bellavista and Contadi Castaldi, icons of Franciacorta, Sella & Mosca, a historic name in Sardinian wine, as well as Teruzzi, in the land of Vernaccia di San Gimignano, and Petra, in Val di Cornia, in Suvereto, designed by renowned architect Mario Botta. Also Piero Mastroberardino, head of the historic family winery and a leading figure in Campania’s wine scene (following in the footsteps of his father, Antonino Mastroberardino, who previously received the same title).

These names join a long list that has grown over the years (see focus). According to the official citation, Vittorio Moretti, as read in the motivation, “is the founder and president of Holding Terra Moretti, a group active in wine sector with brands Bellavista, Contadi Castaldi, Petra, Badiola, Teruzzi, and Sella & Mosca. In the mid-1970s, he began his activity by purchasing his first plots of land in Franciacorta. He led its development by expanding into Tuscany and acquiring the Sella & Mosca winery in Sardinia. Today, the group operates over 1,000 hectares of vineyards, both owned and managed, about 600 of which are located in Sardinia. Annual production exceeds 10 million bottles, including Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco and Nero, Franciacorta, Vermentino, and Cannonau. Exports account for about 18%. The group employs more than 450 people”.

Piero Mastroberardino, on the other hand, “is president of Radici Mastroberardino, a family business active in the wine sector since the 1700s, with estates located in Irpinia. He took over leadership in 1996 and, through acquisitions and investments in production facilities, he expanded the vineyard area to the current 260 hectares. In 2024, he completed five new acquisitions in Docg areas including Montemarano, Paternopoli, Castelfranci, and Montefusco. The company has an in-house research lab and produces about 2 million bottles annually, traded in 50 countries. The winery is renowned for its Aglianico-based wines under the Taurasi Docg designation. It employs over 100 people”.

Copyright © 2000/2025