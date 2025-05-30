Dealcolated wine, the Ministry of Agriculture amends the decree, and really opens up production

The production of dealcolatized or partially dealcolatized wines in Italy, amid supporters and detractors, may finally become a reality: a decree signed by the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, will be published in a few hours, overcoming one of the biggest stumbling blocks encountered to date, namely the need to have separate premises for production. Now, in fact, as explained in the “Amendment to the Decree of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry December 20, 2024, No. 672816 laying down “National provisions implementing Regulation (EU) No. 1308/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to dealcolated wines”, a prior communication to Icqrf will suffice. Provided that the dealcolation process takes place “in establishments or premises equipped with a dematerialized register”, and a “tax warehouse license in the ethyl alcohol and/or intermediate alcohol products and/or wine sector”, which guarantee that “the hydroalcoholic solution obtained from the dealcolation process circulates in a separate, closed and monitored circuit”.
