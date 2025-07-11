IT
Friday 18th of July 2025 - Last Update: 19:15
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 741
11 July 2025, 17:12
741
3702 Enonauti
July 7th - 11th 2025
US-EU duties, CEEV warns: “Don’t leave wine behind”. Awaiting Trump’s letter
11 July 2025
“No-Lo” Trend: some are even deciding to change the regulations, with Orvieto DOC at 10% ABV
08 July 2025
Wine synergies: Pasqua Vini and Charles Smith, Washington’s wine icon, form a partnership
08 July 2025
Change of mid year of “very deep red” color for Liv-Ex wines in WineNews analysis
10 July 2025
Conegliano Valdobbiadene: distinctiveness and synergies in the Prosecco System to look to the future
08 July 2025
Wine, slow market: even in Tuscany, discussions are beginning about distillation and yield reduction
08 July 2025
Prince Robert from Luxembourg (Domaine Clarence Dillon) new president of Primum Familiae Vini
09 July 2025