Prince Robert from Luxembourg (Domaine Clarence Dillon) new president of Primum Familiae Vini

Represent the highest level of excellence in the world of wine, defend both exceptional quality and sustainability, unite family heritage to innovation, cultivate an ambitious vision with a passionate spirit. These are the aims of Primum Familiae Vini (Pfv), the association reuniting 12 wine producing families of the most ancient tradition and importance at a world level with names of the caliber of Marchesi Antinori (Tuscany), Baron Philippe de Rothschild (Bordeaux), Joseph Drouhin (Burgundy), Domaine Clarence Dillon (Bordeaux), Egon Müller Scharzhof (Mosella), Famille Hugel (Alsace), Pol Roger (Champagne), Famille Perrin (Rhone Valley), Symington Family Estates (Douro), Tenuta San Guido (Tuscany), Familia Torres (Catalonia), and Tempos Vega Sicilia (Ribera del Duero). Twelve “bigs” of wine who met on the occasion of the annual meeting at Symington Wine Estates in Portugal (Duero) where the nomination of Prince Robert from Luxembourg heading Domaine Clarence Dillon, one of the most prestigious wine groups of Bordeaux as new president for the ongoing year (succeeding Charles Symington) continuing, in this way, in the traditional path of a yearly rotation of leadership among various members was announced.

As president and Ceo of Domaine Clarence Dillon, Prince Robert brings forward the heritage of his great-grandfather Clarence Dillon, who purchased Château Haut-Brion in 1935. under his guide, the group enlarged in the sector of gastronomy, distribution, retail and hospitality with two-starred restaurant Le Clarence in Paris, and boutique La Cave du Château. Family Dillon became part of Primum Familiae Vini in 2018. Prince Robert from Luxembourg, heading Domaine Clarence Dillon, looks to the future aiming on sustainability, theme which is at the heart of all members of Primum Familiae Vini. At Château Haut-Brion, he is overlooking an important architectonic project signed by Annabelle Selldorf (“Time Magazine 2025, Frick Collection Nyc, The National Gallery London) with the declared aim to reach carbonic neutrality in the new wineries, and hospitality paths. The opening is foreseen for the second half of 2026.

“It is a great honor to undertake the presidency following the traces of my esteemed friend Charles Symington - declared Prince Robert - their hospitality in Douro was exceptional. During my mandate, I would like to focus particularly on the growing interest for the experiential, and hospitality of our wine universe, a field in which the P families are perfectly positioned to share their values”.

The meeting of twelve families Primum Familiae Vini in the splendid scenario of Douro Valley for the annual meeting was an occasion to share good practices, cope with common challenges, and reflect about the impact of Artificial Intelligence in the management of vineyards, and in market analyses. One of the initiatives symbol of their commitment in excellence and philanthropy is Annual Passport Pfv with case in limited edition. Therefore, every year, an exclusive collection of twelve rare wines, one for each family, is presented in a refined handmade case. The purchase includes a “passport” allowing privileged access to properties. The earnings support charitable causes celebrating the peak of wine excellence, and the social commitment of families. The next meeting will be held exactly at Domaine Clarence Dillon in the wonderful properties of Bordeaux: Château Quintus, Château Haut-Brion, and Château La Mission Haut-Brion.

