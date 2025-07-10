Change of mid year of “very deep red” color for Liv-Ex wines in WineNews analysis

The change of mid year is of “very deep red” color for Liv-Ex indexes, the main platform monitoring the secondary market of fine wines. With all the indexes in net loss in the first 6 months 2025, and with almost all double digit drops in 12 months. From data analyzed by WineNews, Liv-Ex 100, index of reference of the platform, marks -4.9% sinc the beginning of the year, and -10.5% in 12 months (index of which, for Italy, after the last update, Barolo 2019 by Bartolo Mascarello, Barolo Falletto Vigna Le Rocche Riserva 2017 by Bruno Giacosa, Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2014 and 2015 by Giacomo Conterno, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2016 by Biondi-Santi, Barbaresco 2019 by Gaia, Sassicaia 2019, 2020, and 2021 by Tenuta San Guido, Solaia 2021, and Tignanello 2020, and 2021 by Marchesi Antinori, and Ornellaia 2021, and Masseto 2020, and 2021 by Frescobaldi Group, in addition to the “new entry” of 100% Sangiovese Toscana Igt 2019 by Soldera Case Basse are part).

The same trend is registered by the biggest, from a numerical point of view, index, i.e. Liv-Ex 1000, at -4.7% in the first 6 months, and -10.1% in a year. Performance on which negative ongoings of indexes such as Burgundy 150 (-5.6% in 2025, and -11.3% in 12 months), Bordeaux 500 (-5.6% and -12%), and Champagne 50 (-4.9% in 2025, and -9.7% in 12 months weigh, with the index dedicated to sparkling wines from France which is the only one to score a very slight monthly increase with a +0.8% in June 2025, ed).

As it happens since time, Italy 100 performs less worse than others, but, anyway, clearly negatively: -3.3% since the beginning of the year, and -8% in 12 months, for the index, made up of, today, after the last update, Barolo di Bartolo Mascarello of all vintages from 2011 to 2020, as well as Barbaresco di Gaja, from Barolo Monfortino Riserva di Giacomo Conterno, vintages 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2015, from Barolo Le Rocche del Falletto Riserva by Bruno Giacosa 2000, 2001, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2017, and, still, from all the vintages from 2012 to 2021 of Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido, Solaia and Tignanello by Marchesi Antinori, and Ornellaia and Masseto of Frescobaldi Group,in addition to 100% Sangiovese Toscana Igt by Soldera Case Basse of vintages from 2009 to 2019 (excluding 2010).

Looking to the performances of single wines, in Liv-Ex 100, the only Italian wines in positive territory are Barbaresco 2019 by Angelo Gaja (+4.5% of the first half of 2025), Solaia 2021 by Marchesi Antinori (+2.5%), Ornellaia 2021 by Frescobaldi Group (+1.9%) with Tignanello 2021 by Marchesi Antinori, and Igt Toscana Sangiovese 100% 2019 by Soldera Case Basse which are just over the limits of parity. On the contrary, looking to Italy 100 with double digit increases in the first 6 months of 2025, Barolo Falletto Vigna Le Rocche Riserva 2014 by Bruno Giacosa at +48.9% stands out, still followed by Sangiovese by Soldera, vintages 2011, 2013, and2014, all with an increase around +11%.

Copyright © 2000/2025