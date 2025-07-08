Wine synergies: Pasqua Vini and Charles Smith, Washington’s wine icon, form a partnership

In an increasingly divided and divisive world, wine synergies are bucking the trend, transcending national borders and vineyards, bringing together resources, visions, values, and expertise. And so, Pasqua Vini, one of the leading wineries in Valpolicella, Verona, and Veneto, owned by the Pasqua family, is joining forces with Charles Smith, a leading wine producer in the rapidly growing state of Washington. Together, they will produce wines under the “Real Wine” brand, in which Pasqua will hold a minority stake (up to 20%). A unique feature of this comprehensive agreement is that the Veneto winery will also become the exclusive international distributor of “House of Smith” wines. “In a historic year such as its centenary, the iconic Veronese winery Pasqua Vini, ambassador of Valpolicella, Verona, and Veneto wines around the world, has been chosen by Charles Smith, visionary wine producer from Washington State, as the exclusive international distributor of the K Vintners, Sex, and Real Wine brands, part of the acclaimed House of Smith portfolio”, explains an official statement.

Pasqua Vini, as mentioned, will also become a minority partner in the Real Wine brand, with a stake of up to 20%, based on the achievement of performance and growth targets: “a demonstration of a commitment that goes beyond the commercial distribution agreement and underscores a shared vision of expansion and development”. The agreement, effective as of today, Tuesday, July 8, will also see Verona handling the distribution of the House of Smith portfolio in Europe, Asia, and Oceania starting in September 2025. “The partnership between these two pioneers of winemaking innovation, who share values and the same ability to create unexpected perspectives on the world of wine, will allow House of Smith wines to reach even more markets. Pasqua's commercial network will thus complement Charles Smith’s already solid distribution in the United States”, the two companies explain.

“This is more than just a distribution agreement: it is a true meeting of minds”, says Riccardo Pasqua, CEO of Pasqua Vini. ”Charles Smith’s courageous vision and distinctive voice have always inspired me, and his strategic perspective deeply reflects my family’s philosophy and values. Together, we will strive to convey this energy and excellence to wine lovers around the world”. Charles Smith, founder and winemaker, reiterates the concept: “The partnership with Pasqua, one of the most innovative companies in the Italian wine industry, is an extraordinary opportunity for us. This collaboration gives us access to an extensive international network and allows us to share the story of our wines, rooted in the territory, our goals, and our passion, with a number of people never seen before”.

“Known for its strong artisanal connotations, born from sustainable agriculture and characterized by an appealing visual identity, the House of Smith wine collection fits perfectly with Pasqua Vini’s vision and commitment to authenticity and innovation”, explains a note. “Through this partnership, the Verona-based company and House of Smith offer wine lovers around the world an intriguing yet accessible selection of wines from their portfolio, combining the solidity of winemaking tradition with new and unconventional approaches”.

