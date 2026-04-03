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Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 779
03 April 2026, 16:36
Issue:
779
Print run:
3713 Enonauti
Period:
March 30th - April 3rd 2026
See newsletter
In this issue
News
2025 world wine export at 33.77 billion euros (-6-3% on 2024). Volumes at -4.7%
30 March 2026
SMS
Climate, vineyard defense, sustainability and microvinification: Franciacorta looks to the future
27 March 2026
Report
United by sparkling wines: Val d’Oca (Prosecco Docg) will distribute Champagne Encry in Italy
30 March 2026
First Page
Reduce production and affirm the role of wine in a virtuous lifestyle: the future is here
30 March 2026
Focus
Angelini Wines & Estates and Arnaldo Caprai: “Not just an acquisition, but a true partnership”
04 April 2026
Wine & Food
Trentodoc toasts to stability: in 2025 values at 180 million euros, volumes hold
01 April 2026
For the Record
From Barbera to Dolcetto Piedmont tests dealcoholized and low alcohol wines on native vine varieties
02 April 2026