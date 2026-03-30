2025 world wine export at 33.77 billion euros (-6-3% on 2024). Volumes at -4.7%

It is certainly no surprise that 2025 was a negative year compared to 2024 for the wine world. This was the case for Italy, as reported by WineNews through month-by-month data analysis, but also at a global level, where difficulties accumulated and, when adding up the “partials” from January to December, resulted in an overall decline. The report by Del Rey Analyst of Wine Market (Awm), analyzed by WineNews, turns the light on the international wine market in 2025, which points to a decrease of -6.3% in value and -4.7% in volume compared to the previous year. The average price per liter also fell, down -1.7% compared to 2024 levels. According to official customs data analyzed by Del Rey Awm, this translated into a reduction of -2.26 billion euros, with total export revenues of 33.77 billion euros in 2025. In volume terms, global shipments declined by 4.65 million hectoliters, closing the year at 94.76 million hectoliters. The downturn affected all categories, with bottled wines (excluding sparkling wines) absorbing the sharpest decline, greater than that recorded for exports of sparkling and bulk wines. Bag-in-box wines, on the other hand, proved to be more resilient, losing -2% in value.

The analysis focused on the 19 leading wine-exporting nations revealed that none managed to achieve growth in 2025. Several countries, particularly Australia, Chile, Argentina, Belgium, Denmark, Hong Kong, and above all the United States, recorded double-digit declines. By contrast, New Zealand and Portugal posted relatively better results, although both still reported an overall negative growth. In New Zealand case, a substantial reduction of 25.2 million euros in bulk wine exports was almost offset by an increase of 19.6 million euros in bottled wine exports. Larger producers such as France, Italy, Spain, and Germany experienced more moderate setbacks with declines ranging between 3% and 5%.

France ranked No. 1 in export value in 2025, coming close to the 11.2 billion euros threshold (-4.4%), ahead of Italy at 7.78 billion euros (-3.7%) and Spain just below 3 billion euros (-4.1%). Outside the podium, there are Australia at 1.38 billion euros (-14.7%), Chile at 1.35 billion euros (-10.2%), New Zealand at 1.1 billion euros (-0.5%), Germany just under 1 billion euros (-4.8%), Portugal at 950 million euros (-1%), the United States - clearly affected, as WineNews has repeatedly reported, by strained relations with Canada, ed - at 760 million euros (-35.9%), and South Africa at 560 million euros (-7.2%), ahead of Argentina which fell by -12.8% to 550 million euros.

The negative results, affecting all the top wine-exporting players in 2025, underline, according to Del Rey Awm, the persistent difficulties facing the sector. Market performance which “reflects the impact of evolving consumer preferences, ongoing uncertainty, and the trade turbulence which has hit the industry in recent years and could continue to have an effect also in 2026”.

Copyright © 2000/2026