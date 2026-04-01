Trentodoc toasts to stability: in 2025 values at 180 million euros, volumes hold

In a period of declining consumption, in a year in which even some of the world major players in Metodo Classico sparkling wine segment have experienced a downturn, starting with “His Majesty” Champagne (-1.8% in bottles shipped by the maisons in 2024, corresponding to 266 million bottles), maintaining substantial stability in both volumes and value is something worth raising a glass to. That is exactly what the “mountain sparkling wines” of Trentodoc have done, according to the figures from the Observatory of the Trentodoc Institute, which confirm the resilience of the sector: in 2025, turnover stands at 180 million euros, in line with the previous year, with 12.2 million bottles sold. A figure which reflects the continuity of the denomination growth path and the consolidation of its positioning in the high-quality sparkling wine segment.

“It is a result which should be read positively, in an extremely difficult period for many reasons, across all the sectors, and with wine in general recording declining consumption worldwide”, comments Stefano Fambri, president of the Trentodoc Institute (and director of Nosio, the commercial arm of the Mezzacorona Group, ed), to WineNews. “It is an even more positive figure when you consider the enormous geopolitical issues which are affecting the purchasing power of consumers. And, it shows how the value of Trentodoc - both in terms of quality, brand awareness and economic performance - is recognized by consumers”. It is no coincidence that the most prestigious categories, Riserve and Millesimati, points out the Trentodoc Institute, represent “a distinctive and increasingly appreciated segment, contributing to the overall enhancement of the sector”.

Trentino “mountain sparkling wines” which, according to Fambri, also benefit from having aligned well with contemporary wine consumption patterns, as consumers look for wines with a strong identity, which are not banal, but fresher and more versatile: “today market context requires attention and the ability to adapt. In this scenario, Trentodoc continues to show signs of balance and continuity, supported by the work of its producers and the coherence of the denomination project. Data from the Trentodoc Observatory highlights a sector that, over the course of a decade, has doubled its figures and continues to demonstrate vitality, as also shown by the growth in the number of members, which has risen from 67 in 2025 to 74 of today”, comments Fambri.

He also underlines that, although the Institute intention, following that of producers, is to invest in growth abroad, focusing in particular on Europe, the Usa, Canada and Japan, even if more cautiously than in the past, and to seize every possible opportunity worldwide, in this phase of major global tensions having a predominantly Italian market (85%, with exports stable at 15% of the total, and 54% of which is in Europe, ed) has not been a negative factor in this scenario. “The Italian market has rewarded us, and moreover we must consider that, although among the 74 Trentodoc producers, there are also medium-sized and large companies investing abroad, the majority of our producers - recalls Fambri - are small or very small, and prefer to invest in Italy, where there are still significant growth opportunities, whereas going abroad requires not only substantial financial resources, but also more structured companies”.

It is a clear vision of a territory which could still grow in production terms, “because much of our territory is well suited to high-quality Chardonnay, which is the most widespread variety used in Trentodoc production, together with Pinot Noir, Pinot Blanc and Meunier”, but one that proceeds gradually, “because - concludes Fambri - we can’t bite off more than we can chew or ignore market demand levels. But one thing which gives us confidence and satisfaction is that, according to a recent consumer survey by the Observatory of Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv) and Vinitaly, Trentodoc is among the first 10 wine styles preferred by consumers, including Gen Z and Millennials. This makes us believe we have a solid consumer base for the future, in which we nevertheless still need to invest”.

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