United by sparkling wines: Val d’Oca (Prosecco Docg) will distribute Champagne Encry in Italy

If Italy has long been one of the top 5 markets for French Champagne sparkling wines (in 2024, the latest available data, ranking No. 5 by volume with 8.4 million bottles, and No. 4 by value with 235 million euros, according to the Comité Champagne), in recent years, Paris and its surroundings have become the third market for the very Italian Prosecco. A decidedly “sparkling” exchange which at times also turns into partnerships between Italian wineries and French maisons, such as the one just established between Val d’Oca, one of the leading names in the “Prosecco” galaxy and in Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, and Champagne Encry, currently the only Maison on French soil owned by Italians, namely Enrico Baldin and Nadia Nicoli. With Val d’Oca becoming the new exclusive distributor for Italy of Champagne Encry.

The agreement, explains a note, provides for the distribution (starting from 2026, April 1st) of Champagne Encry labels through Val d’Oca sales network, “characterized by a widespread presence throughout the national territory and a well-established positioning in the high-end HoReCa channel, a key segment for the development of the French brand in Italy”.

“The partnership with Champagne Encry - declares Stefano Gava, dg of Val d’Oca - derives from a shared vision and a common focus on quality, identity, and long-term value creation: we are proud to have been chosen as the exclusive partner for Italy, with the aim of building a long-term project together with a Grand Cru Maison with limited production and of strengthening our positioning in the premium segment”.

The synergy between the two companies, Val d’Oca and Encry further explain, also represents “a system-wide alliance that fits into a precise strategy to strengthen the presence in the high-end sparkling wine segment and to expand the sparkling wine offering in response to different demands and consumption occasions. The integration of expertise, organizational structure, and long-term investment capacity will make it possible to respond effectively to changes in the wine market, characterized by evolving consumption patterns and the emergence of new generations of enthusiasts”.

“After nine years of a consolidated presence on the Italian market, we are entering a new phase of our evolution - comment the Maison owners, Enrico Baldin and Nadia Nicoli - and the choice of Val d’Oca as our commercial partner represents a forward-looking step, basing on energy, structure, and investment capacity, in full respect of our identity and our exclusive positioning in the high-end HoReCa channel”.

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