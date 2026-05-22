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Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 786
22 May 2026, 17:50
Issue:
786
Print run:
3709 Enonauti
Period:
May 18th - 22nd 2026
See newsletter
In this issue
News
Carlo Petrini passed away, one of the greatest intellectuals of our time
22 May 2026
SMS
Carlin Petrini “won’t die”: good, clean and fair food will always be the utopia of the world
22 May 2026
Report
Wine, business and consumption are down. But 58% of major players expect sales to grow by 2026
20 May 2026
First Page
“Carlin”, thoughts and words: Petrini’s reflections in his many one-on-one interviews with WineNews
22 May 2026
Focus
Export, Italian wine “recovers” in February 2026 at -13.3% in value on 2025 (1 billion euros)
18 May 2026
Wine & Food
Italian wine diversifies: emerging (and unexpected) markets in Wine Monitor-Nomisma focus
19 May 2026
For the Record
Wine, young people, health, markets, innovation: Assoenologi Congress No. 79 in Conegliano
21 May 2026