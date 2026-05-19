Italian wine diversifies: emerging (and unexpected) markets in Wine Monitor-Nomisma focus

Diversifying markets is an imperative for Italian wine. In the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom alone, markets which remain essential, it still generates more than half of its exports. This is a strategy which can no longer be postponed, and one which has already been partially underway for some time. And, it becomes even more pressing today in a market context affected by uncertainty caused by geopolitical tensions, declining consumption in many countries, and tariffs that have slowed exports to the United States. However, understanding where to expand is not simple. While some markets with interesting potential, such as India and Mexico, are already targets for companies, trade fairs, and promotional initiatives, others are sometimes not even considered by many industry players. In this sense, a new report by Wine Monitor, the Nomisma observatory dedicated to the wine market, has focused on markets in Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. In particular, it identifies 13 emerging countries (Angola, Bulgaria, Colombia, Ivory Coast, India, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Mexico, Peru, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Thailand) which have recorded significant growth rates in wine imports over the past 5 years. In particular, Wine Monitor explains that cumulative imports in these emerging markets have grown on average by +7.1% per year between 2019 and 2025, reaching a value of 1.7 billion euros in the most recent year (+5.1% in 2025 compared to 2024).

Overall, the 13 markets analyzed currently account for about 5% of the global value of imported wine. This figure is noteworthy given their macroeconomic profile: these are developing countries which, although starting from lower income and consumption levels compared to more advanced markets, are gradually increasing their weight, supported by solid economic growth, significant urbanization, and the strengthening of the middle class. In this context, wine is establishing itself as a higher-value product, thanks to evolving consumption patterns and growing openness to imports. This points to gradual but structural development, with ample room for further growth in the medium to long term. In particular, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Mexico stand out as the most attractive markets, already holding shares of around 1% of global wine imports.

Regarding wine imports from Italy, there has been steady growth in the 13 emerging markets since 2019, reaching a value of 405.6 million euros in 2025. Compared to 2024, this represents an increase of +4.3%, while the average annual growth rate (Cagr 2019-2025) stands at +11.4%, significantly higher than the average growth recorded for total wine imports. These results highlight the strong appreciation of Italian wines in these markets, with steadily increasing demand. This creates a favorable environment for industry operators, with increasingly significant business opportunities in countries that still have substantial development potential. Among the growth drivers, at least in some countries, the network of Italian restaurants or operators positioned in the mid-to-high-end segment also plays an important role.

According to Nomisma Wine Monitor data, imports of Italian wine in these 13 target markets show overall widespread growth in both value and volume, in both the long and short term. In terms of imports of Italian wines, Poland leads both in value and volume, followed by the Czech Republic, Mexico, and Romania. Over the observed period, all 13 countries show growth, except for Angola. The most exported category is bottled still and sparkling wines, which account for 58% of the total value of Italian exports. However, compared to 2019, this share has declined (from 61%) in favor of sparkling wines, which rose from 32% to 37% over the same period. Looking in more detail at categories by country, for bottled still and sparkling wines, Thailand recorded the highest growth over the 2019-2025 period, followed by Angola and Romania. For sparkling wines, Morocco stands out, followed by Colombia and again Thailand. Among denomination wines, Prosecco leads exports to Eastern European countries. Across the 13 emerging markets, there are no declines in the medium or short term, neither in value nor volume, with long-term growth (2019-2025) reaching triple-digit percentages everywhere. For Asti, the main emerging destination markets are Poland, Mexico, and Peru: over the 2019-2025 period, the highest growth in value for Asti exports is observed in Romania, while African markets and India remain marginal for this sparkling wine. For Veneto PDO white wines, Eastern Europe once again offers the best growth opportunities, with Poland, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria driving exports in emerging markets. For Tuscany PDO red wines, Thailand stands out, not only as the third most important market but also for having doubled growth between 2019 and 2025. The segment of Piedmont PDO red wines sees the Czech Republic, Poland, and Mexico among its main export markets. Notably, the Czech Republic now imports over 3 million euros worth of these wines, doubling the value of purchases over the period considered. Finally, Sicilian PDO white wines show strong growth dynamics overall, both in the short and long term, with Poland, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria among the main trading partners. For Sicilian PDO red wines, Poland, the Czech Republic, Mexico, and Thailand are the key emerging markets, all showing a significant increase in purchases.

“Given the decline in wine consumption which has long affected established markets, identifying new outlets is necessary to offset the decline in exports recorded in these countries in recent years. This also means overcoming reservations and stereotypes that sometimes influence the internationalization strategies of our producers. It is therefore essential to identify markets with the greatest development potential, detect changes in consumer preferences and demand structure, and develop a solid long-term strategy”, comments Denis Pantini, Head of Wine Monitor at Nomisma. Who adds: “In a global context characterized by high uncertainty - due to economic, geopolitical, and climatic factors - and ongoing changes in consumer behavior, systematic monitoring of emerging markets is becoming increasingly strategic. To guide the internationalization strategies of wine companies, increasing the level of market diversification which is increasingly necessary to compete successfully at a global level, Wine Monitor represents an essential tool for understanding demand trends and identifying areas with the highest potential”.

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