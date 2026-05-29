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Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 787
29 May 2026, 18:02
Issue:
787
Print run:
3720 Enonauti
Period:
May 25th - 29th 2026
See newsletter
In this issue
News
Wine, still a Knight of Labor: Marina Cvetic, head of Abruzzo symbol Masciarelli
28 May 2026
SMS
Fontanafredda and “Green Renissance”. Which starts from “putting the Earth at the center of man”
27 May 2026
Report
“Butterfly Day” in Bolgheri: the freeing of butterflies among the most poetic vineyards worldwide
25 May 2026
First Page
For business, prestige, history, beauty: why (and how) one invests in wine, for Knight Frank
28 May 2026
Focus
The appeal by enologists: “no to negativity, a new renaissance of Italian wine is needed”
29 May 2026
Wine & Food
Varvaglione 1921 looks to the future: Casino Nitti acquired where biodiversity is cultivated
25 May 2026
For the Record
Moncalisse, the Trentodoc winery of sisters Julia and Karoline Walch opens its doors
28 May 2026