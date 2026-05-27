Fontanafredda and “Green Renissance”. Which starts from “putting the Earth at the center of man”

“The defining element of the Renaissance was placing human beings at the center of the Earth. Today we must reverse this paradigm, placing the Earth at the center of humanity. The respect we have for the Earth is a way of life that shapes every daily choice we make and guides us in cultivating 120 hectares of organic vineyards”. These are the words of Andrea Farinetti, head of Fontanafredda, one of the oldest and most beautiful wineries in the Langhe and Barolo areas, covering 200 hectares in a single estate, which in recent years has embraced sustainability not as a value to showcase, but as a 360-degree modus operandi in every moment and phase of the company life. A sort of “Green Renaissance”, which also took concrete form in the “Sustainability Day”, recently held at the Fontanafredda Narrating Village. There, the winery, together with its partners (including Vinventions, Smurfit Westrock, Jungheinrich and Mondial Capsule, who shared their best sustainability practices in product innovation, format optimization, digitalization, and waste reduction and management), set down in writing a true “Supply Chain Sustainability Manifesto”, structured into 10 points (see focus).

“The value which sparked the Renaissance - continued Farinetti - was self-confidence, and it led to great beauty. Today, however, we understand that alone we can achieve many results, but together we can certainly do better: a broader concept of community that gives us the opportunity to meet new people and share ideas. Sustainability can only improve with everyone’s contribution”.

After obtaining the Equalitas certification in 2022 and publishing its Sustainability Report starting in 2020, the “Supply Chain Sustainability Manifesto” represents a further step toward an increasingly “greener” future.

Great attention during the event was devoted not only to practical actions, but also to their communicative effectiveness. “Know-how that becomes know-how-sharing”, declared Farinetti, emphasizing the importance of sharing this vision with employees, suppliers, and end customers. It was an occasion which marked not an arrival point, but a fundamental milestone in an ongoing journey, “confirming that for Fontanafredda sustainability is not a label to display, but a daily practice”.

Focus - Fontanafredda “Supply Chain Sustainability Manifest”

The Manifesto is structured into 10 points and begins precisely with shared responsibility. Through this document, Fontanafredda aims to strengthen a network of partners aligned with its values and ready to invest in improvement, ensuring a consistent, ethical, and high-quality supply chain.

1. It is a shared responsibility

Sustainability doesn’t belong to a single company. It takes shape through relationships, handoffs, and the choices made together. It is a collective construction.

2.It starts from what truly matters

Quality, safety, reliability. Sustainability begins with what we deliver to others: the same care, the same passion, the same integrity we bring to our work every day.

3.It is measured in choices, not in words

It is not a document nor a statement. It is what we decide every day, even when it is more complex.

4.It begins with what we can eliminate

Reducing waste, errors, and excess. The first innovation is removing what is unnecessary. Sustainability starts with simplicity.

5.It lives in balance

Between environment, technology, and economics. There are no perfect solutions, only conscious choices that work over time.

6.It supports people

Every supply chain is made of faces, hands, and daily choices. Without people who are well, nothing is truly sustainable.

7.Beauty matters, not perfection

It must be an ethical gesture, not an obligation. The beauty of making conscious actions for our community.

8.Value grows when it circulates

When good practices become examples, when what works doesn’t remain isolated but spreads and multiplies.

9.What is real deserves to be told

A fact that is not told does not exist. For this reason, we want to give voice to concrete experiences and build new ways to tell them together.

10.It is about time

Long-lasting companies, durable products, free time for employees, and breathing space for the planet. Every resource we have is aimed at acting on Time, whether human or natural. Give time.

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