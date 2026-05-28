Wine, still a Knight of Labor: Marina Cvetic, head of Abruzzo symbol Masciarelli

Wine in particular, and the agri-food sector in general, are Italian excellences recognized worldwide. They owe this status to the work of equally outstanding entrepreneurs, capable of enhancing territories, products, and raw materials, and of preserving traditions while projecting them into the future. It is therefore no surprise that, as has happened for years, names from the world of wine and Italian food are among the 25 new Knights of Labor appointed by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, by decree of May 27th, 2026, on the proposal of the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, in agreement with the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida. Marina Cvetic, born in Belgrade and of Serbo-Croatian origin, represents Italian wine this time, who today, heads, together with her daughters Miriam and Chiara Masciarelli, the historic Abruzzo winery Masciarelli, founded in 1981 by her husband Gianni Masciarelli, a visionary figure in contemporary Italian wine and one of the producers who helped make Abruzzo wine famous worldwide by working to enhance native Abruzzese grape varieties. Today, the winery is among the leading producers of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo. Together with Marina, already commercial director, who has headed the company since 2008, the business now operates in 50 countries worldwide, with exports accounting for 55% of its turnover. From the original 2.5 hectares of vineyards, it has grown to 320 hectares across Chieti, Teramo, Pescara, and L’Aquila, producing 2 million bottles annually.

“Receiving this honor is a great privilege and a deeply emotional moment for me - declared Marina Cvetic - this news comes in a particularly meaningful year, as we celebrate the anniversary No. 35 of the Marina Cvetic line. It is a recognition that I wish to share with my family, with all the people who work alongside us every day, and with the Abruzzo region, which continues to inspire our commitment. This title also belongs to the vision of Gianni Masciarelli, who believed from the very beginning in the extraordinary potential of Abruzzo wine in the world”, declares Marina Cvetic, who was also a pioneer in the development of wine tourism in Abruzzo through the restoration and enhancement of the Castello di Semivicoli, now a symbolic place for hospitality and wine culture in the region.

But, as mentioned, there are many names from the Italian food and beverage sector among the Knights of Labor 2026. These include Giacomo Ponti, head of Ponti 1787, one of Italy leading companies in the vinegar and condiments sector, as well as president of Federvini. This role was previously held by another newly appointed Knight, Micaela Pallini, who leads the historic family company active since 1975 in the production of spirits and liqueurs. From the fine dining sector, Gioconda Gritti, founder and president of the restaurant “Da Vittorio” arrives, which was established in 1966 in Bergamo with her husband Vittorio Cerea. Today, it is a three-Michelin-star restaurant and the flagship of a group run by the Cerea family, which includes “Da Vittorio” restaurants in Shanghai and St. Moritz, four “DaV by Da Vittorio” restaurants between Bergamo, Portofino, and Milan, and various hospitality activities, including high-end catering, employing over 630 employees. Vincenzo Androcano, founder and ceo of the Androcano Group, specializing in the marketing of Italian gastronomic excellence in Germany (where it distributes 9,000 food items, including 1,900 Italian wine labels); Sabato D’Amico, ceo of D&D Italia, specializing in preserved foods; Gianciacomo Ibba, president of Fratelli Ibba, a company involved in wholesale food distribution and now among the leading players in large-scale retail in Sardinia and Central Italy; Ambrogio Invernizzi, president of the renowned Piedmontese dairy company Inalpi; Bruno Piraccini, president and co-founder of Orogel; and Giuseppa Vitale, ceo of Prezzemolo & Vitale, a company she founded in 1986 with her husband as a small food shop in Palermo and which is now active in high-quality food retail with ten stores in Palermo and six in London, are also linked to the world of food. Alberto Sorbini, president of Enervit, a company specializing in sports nutrition supplements and functional nutrition, is also connected, in a broader sense, to the food sector.

“I would like to thank the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella for having once again given such high consideration to the agricultural sector and to productions linked to the quality of made in Italy. The presence of distinguished representatives of the primary sector and agri-food processing among the new honorees is tangible proof of the central role this sector plays for Italy economy, identity, and future. I extend my warmest congratulations to all the new Knights of Labor. This prestigious recognition rewards excellence, dedication, and entrepreneurial ability of men and women who make our beautiful Italy great. I wish them all the best, with the certainty that they will continue to be a model of innovation, sustainability, and growth for the entire Italian production system”, commented the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida.

Established in 1901, the honor of Knight of Labour is awarded every year on Republic Day to Italian entrepreneurs who have distinguished themselves in five sectors: agriculture, industry, commerce, crafts, and credit and insurance activities. With the new appointments, there are currently 633 Knights of Labor in Italy.

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