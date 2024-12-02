Italian wine conquers LinkedIn (+13% compared to 2023) and it consolidates on Instagram (+6%)

Online is still strategic for wineries, but, in 2024, a strong return of the “physicality” has been observed: 60% of companies leverage on real experiences, whilst in-person events continue to grow (60%). The fanbase on the main social media grows, especially on LinkedIn (+13%), and Instagram (+6%). The communication of Esg (environmental, social and governance) projects improves with a renewed attention to the contents referring to social and governance sections, whilst as to the environmental part, the projects linked to climate change stand out. The communication about food pairing is good, but the quantity and quality of the information available on the websites decrease. What about the languages for the export? English wins, followed by German and Chinese. Private e-commerce results are almost stationary, and the implementation of chats (-23%) is dropping. For the 2024 edition, driving the classification is still another time the group Mezzacorona, one of the most important cooperatives of Italian wine, and of Trentino; at second place, Marchesi Antinori, the prestigious family who made the history of Italian winemaking, follows; at third place, Tenute Piccini, a group counting properties in many regions. Then, Compagnia de’ Frescobaldi, Santa Margherita, Villa Sandi, Terre Cevico, Zonin, Cantine Riunite & Civ, Mionetto, Cavit, and many others. To sum up, these are the results of research “Il gusto digitale del vino italiano 2024”, edition No.11, conducted by Omnicom PR Group Italia, society of strategic communication consultation, which analyzed the online presence and activities of the first Italian wine companies basing on the turnover, according to Mediobanca 2024 survey.

“The last 12 months have shown a strong return of the physicality for Italian wine companies. This data is also confirmed by a minor promptness in the protection of communications via chat by companies, that, never as today, suggest wine tasting paths, and experiences on the territory – affirms Massimo Moriconi, general manager and ceo Omnicom PR Group Italia - the increase of the fanbase on Linkedin is an interesting factor, because it combines with the increasing awareness and communication about Esg themes, amongst them, both social and governance themes grow. Therefore, the trend shows also a consolidation of the area linked to “wine professions”, where the Italian sector presents excellence also at a world level”. Referring to social media, according to Omnicom PR Group Italia data, active with over 80 offices in 30 countries, LinkedIn is overseen today by 21 wineries out of 25 (compared to the 20 of 2023), with an increase of followers in aggregate of more than 13% compared to 2023. This social media is mainly used to present companies, and specialists connected with the product, and to explain the undertaken initiatives. Instagram continues to grow, even if in a less decisive way, with an increase of followers in aggregate of 6% compared to 2023 (it was 28% in 2023 compared to 2022). Today, the companies having an official account are 21 out of 25 (compared to the 20 of 2023). Facebook registers a slight reduction equal to -0,9% of followers (it was -8% in 2023 compared to 2022). YouTube is overseen (always with little intensity) by 18 companies (against 19 of 2023), whilst X is implemented only by 10 wineries (data which remained the same compared to the previous year). On Wikipedia, on the contrary, only 7 wineries (compared to the 9 in 2023) are present, useful from a Serp perspective (Search Engine Results Page). TikTok registers only a slight increase with 6 companies out of 25 (against 5 out of 25 of 2023).

Regarding e-commerce, after the static situation of 2023 taking into consideration the number of private e-commerce, a slight decrease of wineries with 12 wineries out of 25 having a private online shop is registered, against 13 wineries in 2023. User experience, despite the updates, continues not to result particularly advanced, being limited to the presentation of products, and to the management of the purchase process, without expanding consumer fruition. However, the desire of the main companies in this sector to support consumers in all the phases of brand-person relationship is evident.

And what about the “outside of the winery”? Today, companies have set online experiences apart, preferring in-person activities, and are looking to exit from the classic boundaries of the winery to reach a wider and more differentiated audience. In this context, already 60% of analyzed companies, for a total of 15 out of 25, offer different types of in-person experiences. Beyond those more directly connected to wine world, it is important to note the companies committed to events and meetings going beyond the winery. For example, in the field of music and entertainment, music festivals and similar experiences aiming to engage a younger audience can be found. In the field of health and social, charity evenings to support care centers or hospitals, and lastly, in the field of sport, visits to vineyards by horse, or yoga lessons in the vineyard can be found.

In 2024, as well as in 2023, in-person activities are preferred, 15 wineries out of 25 (against 14 out of 25 of the previous year) have dedicated sections to wine-tasting paths (in 2020 and 2019 they were 52%), or experiential activities. Wineries propose and offer different types of experiences such as thematic picnics, workshops, and special events. The most virtuous companies take advantage of their hospitality structures to offer a complete experience (of which 5 make use of property restaurants, 2 of overnight accommodations, and 1 of a museum), have developed digital paths through podcasts, or even created dedicated cosmetic lines.

“Food pairing” trend (wine-food pairings) sees 19 companies out of 25 protagonists (the same data of 2023, already in a slight increase compared to 17 out of 2025 compared to 2022) remaining an interesting phenomenon, even if the quality and quantity of dedicated available information is dropping compared to the previous years. The conversations about no-alcohol wines, which promises to be a territory to be controlled to collect the tastes of new consumers, increase.

72% of companies mention, for various reasons, native vineyards (compared to 68% in 2023): therefore, wineries having on their website dedicated contents are 18. Also the level of deepening increases: some of them don’t limit to mention them, but dedicate some space to describe vineyards, and the choice of the implementation of specific grapes, whilst others pay particular attention to the theme with an entire section of their website, enriching the information available to the final user with an explanation of the implementation program, and the recovery of the resources.

Compared to the previous analysis, the realization of sustainability initiatives linked to the territory (environmental) where 23 wineries out of 25 (against 24 of 2023) mention projects of vineyards’ safeguard, and of their biodiversity, fertilizer control (with particular attention to those of natural origin), and used pesticides. Not only, modalities about how to correctly recycle used packaging (bottles, caps, plastic, packages), the implementation of renewable resources both for energy production and irrigation, the collaboration with local, national, and international institutions for the subscription to certifications, or the realization of safeguard projects.

Moreover, the strong commitment of Italian wineries in the initiatives linked to the social impact, that are mentioned by even 22 wineries out of 25 (compared to 19 of 2023) continues. Particularly, family passions and traditions are explained, the relationship with the local culture, projects supporting cultural institutions such as museums, the activation of educational wineries, initiatives for schools or scholarships, the support of associations linked to social inclusion up to the definition of activities for the psychophysical wellbeing of the consumers, are illustrated. The communication and the sharing of initiatives linked to good practices of company governance, where 19 wineries out of 25 (against 18 of 2023) communicated organizational models aiming mainly to ensure innovation, territorial spirit, ethics in the relationship, and selection of suppliers, and in the treatment of workers with particular attention to long-term remuneration and contractual policies, increases. On the contrary, there are no particular references to inclusivity themes, and respect of differences, to the mediation of management model, or to the balance of power.

In addition to Italian, the languages which are most present on the websites of analyzed companies, even overseeing the most important markets for export are English (24 wineries out of 25, as well as in 2023), German (10 out of 25, as well as in 2023), and Chinese (4 out of 25, as well as in 2023). On social channels, 15 companies out of 25 propose contents in a foreign language (against 14 out of 25 in 2023). Regarding chats – all on Messenger – 7 companies out of 25 replied by 24 hours to information requests against 9 of 2023 (10 out of 25 in 2021, and 15 out of 25 in 2020) highlighting a decreasing trend.

As to the classification of this year, Trentino group Mezzacorona stands out, followed by Marchesi Antinori, and by Tuscan group Tenute Piccini. Moreover, some excellent vertical projects that collected an honorary mention have been selected: Mionetto in Social Media category for innovative and engaging strategies that lured and maintained the widest and most active fanbase on social media; Cadis in Climate & Sustainability category for the initiatives ranging from precision agriculture to the respect of biodiversity up to the implementation of climate stations; Cantine Riunite & Civ in Tasting and Innovation category for the solidity of communication strategy, which is capable of mixing the world of wine with the world of music in an innovative way. The results of the classification derive from a series of factors, including the presence and implementation of online platforms (Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Instagram, Wikipedia); the number of fans/subscribed people/followers on the 4 main platforms; regularity of update of social profiles; multilingual contents on social profiles; contents about the promotion of the territory; food-pairing, environmental commitment, governance good practices and so on.

